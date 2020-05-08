Live
34
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Biden accuser Tara Reade adds Trump-friendly lawyer to her team

Douglas Wigdor donated thousands to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign as well as Democratic politicians in New York.

Tara Reade poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press in Nevada City, California, in this April 4, 2019, photo [File: Donald Thompson/AP Photo]
Tara Reade poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press in Nevada City, California, in this April 4, 2019, photo [File: Donald Thompson/AP Photo]
8 May 2020

Tara Reade, a former United States Senate staffer who claims Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, is to be represented by a prominent lawyer who worked on sexual harassment cases against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and Fox News, as she pursues a case against the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

The lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, donated tens of thousands of dollars to President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, according to Federal Election Commission records. He has also given tens of thousands of dollars to state and local Democratic politicians in New York, including New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, one of the leaders of the Democrats’ impeachment efforts in January, and New York Attorney General Letitia James. He has not donated to either Trump’s or Biden’s 2020 campaign.

Wigdor told The Associated Press news agency that he was not currently being paid for his work with Reade. His firm also denied there was a political motivation for his decision to represent Reade in her accusations against Biden.

“We have decided to take this matter on because every survivor has the right to competent counsel,” the firm said in a statement.

Reade has said for weeks that she was struggling to find a lawyer willing to represent her. She has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, when she worked on his Senate staff.

On Thursday, Reade said she wanted Biden to be “held accountable” and called on him to drop out of the presidential race. Her comments came in her first on-camera interview, conducted by former Fox News and NBC News journalist Megyn Kelly.

Pressed by a Florida television station on Thursday about Reade’s comment, Biden repeated his denial of the allegation.

“The truth is what matters,” he told Bay News 9. “In this case, the truth is these claims are flat-out false.”

Wigdor is well known for his work on prominent cases related to sexual harassment and assault. He represented six women who accused Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood producer, of sexual misconduct. He has also represented a number of Fox News employees in cases alleging gender and racial discrimination at the network, including Juliet Huddy, one of the women who accused host Bill O’Reilly of pursuing a sexual relationship with her and retaliating when she refused.

In 2018, he spoke out in the media in defence of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Wigdor said he plans to help Reade in her dealings with the media and any independent investigations into her allegations that might occur. He said the two have not discussed bringing a lawsuit based on her claims, but he did not rule that out.
Biden denies ex-staffer Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation (2:18)

Wigdor suggested Reade’s earlier struggles to find a lawyer to represent her were the result of “politics”.

“I think highly of a lot of these people,” he said. “These are my friends and colleagues, people who I respect, but they tend to be Democrats or liberals, and they were not interested, because of that, in representing Tara Reade.”

Reade first spoke out about her alleged interactions with Biden in 2019, telling journalists he had touched her inappropriately while she worked on his Senate staff. She came forward in 2020, around the time Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee, with new allegations of assault.

She says she did not initially disclose the assault allegations because she was scared of a backlash and was still coming to terms with what had happened to her.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

UN nuclear watchdog inspects second Iran site

A file photo taken on March 30, 2005 shows a general view of the Iranian nuclear power plant of Natanz, 270km south of Tehran [AFP]

‘Cautiously optimistic’: Palestinian factions unite on elections

Palestinians protest against the normalisation of diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE in Nablus, occupied West Bank [Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE]

Wall Street gains despite chaotic Trump and Biden debate

Fears are growing that the US stock market will get more volatile as the country nears a contentious election and coronavirus cases continue to climb [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]

Secret and unprofitable Palantir goes public

While Palantir CEO Alex Karp has acknowledged the ethical challenge of building software that 'enables more effective surveillance by the state', Palantir's prospectus touts its work helping US soldiers counter roadside bombings and fight the ISIL (ISIS) group [File: Thibault Camus/AP Photo]
Most Read

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia clash as France, Turkey trade barbs: Live

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a fourth day in the biggest eruption of the conflict in decades [Aziz Karimov/AP)

Behind the lens: Remembering Muhammad al-Durrah, 20 years on

Footage taken by Talal Abu Rahma shows Jamal al-Durrah trying to protect his son, Muhammad, on September 30, 2000 in Gaza [Photo by France 2/AFP]

Analysis: Trump’s debate gift to Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump and Democratic squared off in the first of three scheduled 2020 presidential campaign debates [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]