Live
34
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Trump predicts up to 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the US

Trump predicts high death toll but contradicts experts and says vaccine will be available by year-end.

Trump, who has been criticised for not moving faster early in the year to stop the spread of the disease, sought to blunt the criticism by blaming China [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
Trump, who has been criticised for not moving faster early in the year to stop the spread of the disease, sought to blunt the criticism by blaming China [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
4 May 2020

US President Donald Trump has predicted 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the country and a vaccine to be ready by the end of the year, contradicting experts who said a cure is likely 18 months away.

Trump relaunched his election campaign on Sunday, forecasting an “incredible” future as he alternated during a two-hour Fox News broadcast between predicting a rapid recovery for the US economy and casting blame for the pandemic’s spread on China, where the disease is believed to have originated.

COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, has infected more than 1.1 million and killed more than 67,000 in the United States, shut wide swaths of society, including most schools and many businesses.

“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to a 100,000 people. That’s a horrible thing,” said Trump.

As recently as Friday, he had said he hoped fewer than 100,000 Americans would die and earlier in the week had talked about 60,000 to 70,000 deaths.

Trump participates in a live Fox News Channel virtual town hall called America Together: Returning to Work, from inside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Sunday night. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

About half of the states in the US have now moved towards at least partial lifting of lockdowns as the number of new cases started to drop or level off and as citizens agitate for relief from restrictions that have sent the economy into a tailspin.

“We can’t stay closed as a country [or] we’re not gonna have a country left,” Trump said.

Few tough questions

The US president faced a few tough questions in the event, which gave him a new format to reach the public while he is unable to hold campaign rallies and after he faced widespread criticism for his combative daily briefings.

200501183400835

In an assessment that clashes with those of some public health experts, Trump said he believed that there would be a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the year.

“The doctors would say, well, you shouldn’t say that,” Trump said. “I’ll say what I think … I think we’ll have a vaccine sooner than later.”

Many health experts, including Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, have cautioned that a vaccine is likely a year to 18 months away.

There is an “incredibly small” chance of having a highly effective vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus within the next year, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on April 22.

Trump also said he wanted students to return to schools and colleges in autumn (in the months of September to December in the US), even as he acknowledged the possibility of a resurgence of the disease.

“We’ll put out the embers, we’ll put out whatever it may be. We may have to put out a fire,” he said.

Speaking the day before the Senate returns to Washington, DC, Trump said it was possible that federal coronavirus aid could rise to $6 trillion from the nearly $3 trillion Congress has already passed to try to ease the heavy economic toll of the crisis.

“There is more help coming. There has to be,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump, who has been criticised for not moving faster early in the year to stop the spread of the disease, sought to blunt criticism by blaming China.

He said China made a “horrible mistake” without saying precisely what this was or providing specific evidence for his assertion.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was “a significant amount of evidence” that COVID-19 emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute US intelligence agencies’ conclusion that it was not man-made.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

UN nuclear watchdog inspects second Iran site

A file photo taken on March 30, 2005 shows a general view of the Iranian nuclear power plant of Natanz, 270km south of Tehran [AFP]

‘Cautiously optimistic’: Palestinian factions unite on elections

Palestinians protest against the normalisation of diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE in Nablus, occupied West Bank [Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE]

Wall Street gains despite chaotic Trump and Biden debate

Fears are growing that the US stock market will get more volatile as the country nears a contentious election and coronavirus cases continue to climb [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]

Secret and unprofitable Palantir goes public

While Palantir CEO Alex Karp has acknowledged the ethical challenge of building software that 'enables more effective surveillance by the state', Palantir's prospectus touts its work helping US soldiers counter roadside bombings and fight the ISIL (ISIS) group [File: Thibault Camus/AP Photo]
Most Read

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia clash as France, Turkey trade barbs: Live

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a fourth day in the biggest eruption of the conflict in decades [Aziz Karimov/AP)

Behind the lens: Remembering Muhammad al-Durrah, 20 years on

Footage taken by Talal Abu Rahma shows Jamal al-Durrah trying to protect his son, Muhammad, on September 30, 2000 in Gaza [Photo by France 2/AFP]

Trump, Biden campaign after chaotic debate: US election live news

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden boards a train at Amtrak's Cleveland Lakefront train station [Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press]