Live
34
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Ex-Trump campaign manager Manafort released from prison early

Lawyers for Paul Manafort, serving a seven-year sentence, asked for his release because of coronavirus risk in prison.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is escorted into court for his arraignment in New York Supreme Court in New York City [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is escorted into court for his arraignment in New York Supreme Court in New York City [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]
13 May 2020

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s one-time presidential campaign chairman who was convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, has been released from federal prison to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement due to coronavirus concerns, his lawyer has said.

Manafort, 71, was released on Wednesday morning from FCI Loretto, a low-security prison in Pennsylvania, according to his lawyer Todd Blanche. Manafort had been serving more than seven years in prison following his conviction.

His lawyers had asked the Bureau of Prisons to release him to home confinement, arguing that he was at high risk for coronavirus because of his age and pre-existing medical conditions. Manafort was hospitalised in December after suffering from a heart-related condition, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press news agency at the time.

Manafort was among the first people to be charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which examined possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election campaign.

Manafort, who was prosecuted in two federal courts, was convicted by a jury in federal court in Virginia in 2018 and later pleaded guilty in Washington, DC. He was sentenced last March and was immediately hit with state charges in New York that could put him outside the president’s power to pardon. New York prosecutors have accused him of giving false information on a mortgage loan application.

Manafort’s release comes as prison advocates and congressional leaders have been pressing the Justice Department for weeks to release at-risk inmates before a potential outbreak. They argue that the public health guidance to stay 6 feet (1.8 metres) away from other people is nearly impossible behind bars.

Attorney General William Barr ordered the Bureau of Prisons in March and April to increase the use of home confinement and expedite the release of eligible high-risk inmates, beginning at three prisons identified as coronavirus hotspots. There are no confirmed coronavirus cases at FCI Loretto.

As of Tuesday, 2,818 federal inmates and 262 BOP staff members had positive test results for COVID-19 at federal prisons across the country. Fifty inmates had died.

The bureau has given contradictory and confusing guidance how it is deciding who is released to home confinement in an effort to combat the virus, changing requirements, setting up inmates for release and backing off and refusing to explain how it decides who gets out and when.

An agency spokeswoman said more than 2,400 inmates have been moved to home confinement since March 26, when Barr first issued a home confinement memo, and more than 1,200 others have been approved and are in the pipeline to be released.

Source : AP
More from News

EU prepares for standoff over Turkish sanctions

Turkey's Oruc Reis was withdrawn from a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean that was at the heart of a summer standoff between Turkey and Greece over energy rights [Burhan Ozbilici/AP]

Trump, Biden campaign after chaotic debate: US election live news

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden boards a train at Amtrak's Cleveland Lakefront train station [Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press]

Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury

This is Williams’s earliest exit at any Grand Slam tournament since 2014 [Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters]

Trump aims for Michigan victory over Biden, seeking another upset

'I Voted' stickers for people who cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential elections are seen as early voting begins in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on September 24, 2020 [Emily Elconin/Reuters]
Most Read

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia clash as France, Turkey trade barbs: Live

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a fourth day in the biggest eruption of the conflict in decades [Aziz Karimov/AP)

Behind the lens: Remembering Muhammad al-Durrah, 20 years on

Footage taken by Talal Abu Rahma shows Jamal al-Durrah trying to protect his son, Muhammad, on September 30, 2000 in Gaza [Photo by France 2/AFP]

Analysis: Trump’s debate gift to Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump and Democratic squared off in the first of three scheduled 2020 presidential campaign debates [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]