Live
34
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden in US presidential race

Backing is seen as crucial for Biden, who must bridge his party’s ideological divide and unify voters against Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders do an elbow bump in place of a handshake as they greet other before the start of the final Democratic debate in Washington, DC [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders do an elbow bump in place of a handshake as they greet other before the start of the final Democratic debate in Washington, DC [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
13 Apr 2020

Bernie Sanders endorsed his former rival, Joe Biden, for president on Monday in a joint online appearance.

“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.

The backing is a crucial development for Biden, who must bridge the Democratic Party‘s ideological divide to unify voters against President Donald Trump in November. Biden and Sanders, a leading progressive, clashed throughout the primary over policy issues such as the Medicare for All universal healthcare plan.

The endorsement stands in contrast to the extended 2016 fight between Sanders and Hillary Clinton, who became the nominee that year. Sanders endorsed Clinton, but only after the end of a drawn-out nominating fight and amid a bitter fight over the Democratic platform that extended to the convention.

Sanders did not immediately address Monday whether he would continue to fight for delegates at state conventions around the country or whether he would simply use his newfound alliance with Biden to influence the nominee and the policy slate that he will present voters.

Appearing in a splitscreen with Biden, Sanders said there’s “no great secret out there that you and I have our differences”.

But he cited continuing work between the two camps on several policy matters as a reason for the endorsement. And he said the biggest priority was defeating Trump.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president,” Sanders said. “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”

Source : AP
More from News

James Comey: Former FBI chief testifies on Russia investigation

James Comey, former director of the FBI, told US senators the Russia investigation 'had to be opened' [Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Reuters]

US airlines urged to delay layoffs, relief deal might be in sight

United States airline officials said earlier this week there were no plans in place to halt the furloughs without aid by October 1, and it was unclear what would happen if a deal passes afterwards [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Argentina’s Quino, creator of ‘Mafalda’ comic, dies

Argentine cartoonist Joaquin Salvador Lavado, better known as Quino, poses for a photo with a statue of Mafalda during a 50th anniversary celebration, in Buenos Aires, Argentina [File: Eduardo Di Baia/AP Photo]

‘Humanity waging war on nature’: UN chief

A photo shows mountains deforested by logging in Jambi province on Indonesia's Sumatra island in 2010 [Romeo Gacad/AFP]
Most Read

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia clash as France, Turkey trade barbs: Live

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a fourth day in the biggest eruption of the conflict in decades [Aziz Karimov/AP]

Trump says Proud Boys should ‘stand down’: US election live news

President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One [Alex Brandon/The Associated Press]

Behind the lens: Remembering Muhammad al-Durrah, 20 years on

Footage taken by Talal Abu Rahma shows Jamal al-Durrah trying to protect his son, Muhammad, on September 30, 2000 in Gaza [Photo by France 2/AFP]