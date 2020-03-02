Live
33
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Pete Buttigieg to end White House bid after improbable rise

Buttigieg showed early promise but his campaign lost momentum in Nevada and he came a distant fourth in South Carolina.

Democratic US presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announces his withdrawal from the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination [Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via USA Today network via Reuters]
Democratic US presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announces his withdrawal from the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination [Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via USA Today network via Reuters]
2 Mar 2020

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown and positioned himself as the future of the party during an improbable rise to the top tier of a crowded field in the 2020 US presidential election has withdrawn from the campaign for the White House.

Buttigieg, 38, a former mayor in Indiana and an Afghanistan war veteran, narrowly won the Iowa caucuses that kicked off the nominating race in February and finished a close second in New Hampshire.

But his early momentum from those rural, mostly white states did not translate into success in the more diverse states of Nevada and South Carolina.

After finishing a distant third in the Nevada caucuses, Buttigieg came in fourth on Saturday in South Carolina, where he won support from just 3 percent of African-American voters.

Buttigieg plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, a top adviser told Reuters news agency shortly after he announced his withdrawal from the race at an event in South Bend, where he was twice mayor.

Boost to Biden?

Even without the endorsement, the centrist Democrat’s withdrawal from the race could help Biden, a fellow moderate who got a much-needed victory on Saturday and now is looking to wrest momentum from liberal frontrunner Bernie Sanders in this week’s 14-state Super Tuesday nominating contests.

Buttigieg had sought to unite Democrats, independents and moderate Republican voters, arguing his status as a Washington outsider could help defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November’s general election.

Buttigieg would have been the first openly gay major-party presidential nominee in US history. He did not make his sexuality a centrepiece of his candidacy, although his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, a teacher he married in 2018, regularly accompanied him on the campaign trail.

His decision to drop out caught some supporters by surprise. A big crowd already had gathered on Sunday night for the candidate’s scheduled event in Dallas when they learned he was no longer coming.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Analysis: Trump Proud Boys remark echoes Charlottesville

Proud Boys leaders and supporters took to social media to celebrate the president's comments at the debate [File: Andrew Selsky/AP Photo] (AP)

Infographic: Military arsenals of Armenia and Azerbaijan

EU prepares for standoff over Turkish sanctions

Turkey's Oruc Reis was withdrawn from a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean that was at the heart of a summer standoff between Turkey and Greece over energy rights [Burhan Ozbilici/AP]

Facebook bans ads that seek to delegitimise US elections

Facebook also bans advertisements that 'praise, support or represent militarised social movements and QAnon' [File: AP]
Most Read

Putin, Macron call for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire as deaths mount

Ethnic Armenians volunteer recruits gather at a center where they receive their uniforms and weapons before being dispatched to the frontline near Hadrut [Karen Mirzoyan/AP Photo]

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Behind the lens: Remembering Muhammad al-Durrah, 20 years on

Footage taken by Talal Abu Rahma shows Jamal al-Durrah trying to protect his son, Muhammad, on September 30, 2000 in Gaza [Photo by France 2/AFP]

Azerbaijan, Armenia clash as France, Turkey trade barbs: Live

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a fourth day in the biggest eruption of the conflict in decades [Aziz Karimov/AP]