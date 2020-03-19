US election latest: Connecticut postpones presidential primary

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday that he has decided to move the state’s April 28 United States presidential primary to a later date to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Democrat announced on Twitter that the primary will now be held on June 2. Connecticut is the latest state to postpone primary elections amid the global pandemic. Maryland, another state that was part of the April 28 primary, also moved its primary to June 2.

The other states to postpone are Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana and Ohio.

Connecticut’s change makes it mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to clinch the nomination before May.

Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill said in a tweet that the decision to change the date did not come lightly, but it will give local election officials more time to prepare.

“It’s a recognition of the severity and nature of this crisis, and more steps may be necessary to guarantee that every Connecticut voter has an opportunity to cast their ballot,” she said.

In other election news, Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard suspended her long-shot presidential campaign on Thursday.

In an email and a video posted to Twitter, Gabbard offered her full support to former Vice President Joe Biden, saying “it’s clear that Democratic primary voters have chosen” him to take on President Donald Trump in November.

Noting their political differences, Gabbard said she respected Biden and had confidence in the motivations of his campaign effort.

“Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he’s motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” Gabbard said. “I’m confident that he will lead our country, guided by the spirit of aloha respect and compassion, and thus help heal the divisiveness that has been tearing our country apart.”