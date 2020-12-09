Live
News|Wildlife

Giant iceberg could collide with south Atlantic penguin colony

The giant iceberg is moving along with currents and is about the size of South Georgia Island, which it threatens.

Macaroni penguins in the colony of some 2.5 million breeding pairs on the island of South Georgia in the South Atlantic - their numbers have been declining since 1976 [Reuters]
Macaroni penguins in the colony of some 2.5 million breeding pairs on the island of South Georgia in the South Atlantic - their numbers have been declining since 1976 [Reuters]
9 Dec 2020

An enormous iceberg is heading towards South Georgia Island in the southern Atlantic, where scientists say a collision could devastate wildlife including penguins, seals and albatross.

Scientists have spent weeks watching this climate-related event unfold, as the iceberg – about the same size as the island itself – has meandered and advanced over two years since breaking off from the Antarctic Peninsula in July of 2017.

The peninsula is one of the fastest-warming places on Earth, registering a record high temperature of 20.75 degrees Celsius (69.35 degrees Fahrenheit) on February 9. The warming has scientists concerned about ice melt leading to higher sea levels worldwide.

The gigantic iceberg, dubbed A68a, is on a path to collide with the South Georgia Island, a remote British overseas territory off South America [Copernicus Sentinel-Pierre Markuse/Handout via Reuters]
The gigantic iceberg – dubbed A68a – is on a path to collide with the South Georgia Island, a remote British overseas territory off South America. Whether that collision is days or weeks away is unclear, though, as the iceberg has sped up and slowed down with the ocean currents along the way, said Geraint Tarling, a biological oceanographer with the British Antarctic Survey who has been tracking the icy mass.

A collision is still uncertain, as the currents could carry the iceberg past the island, Tarling said.

“The currents around the island are complex, and it is still possible it may miss,” Tarling said.

Images captured by a British Royal Air Force aircraft and released on Tuesday show the magnitude of the monstrous, 4,200-square-kilometre (1,627-square-mile) iceberg, its surface carved with tunnels, cracks and fissures. A number of smaller ice chunks can be seen floating nearby.

A group of chinstrap penguins walk on top of an iceberg floating near Lemaire Channel, Antarctica [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
“The sheer size of the A68a iceberg means it is impossible to capture its entirety in one single shot,” British officials said in a statement.

Scientists fear the iceberg, in hitting the island, could crush marine life on the sea floor. Should it lodge at the island’s flank, it could block penguins and seals off from their normal forage routes to feed their young.

A68a could also be an obstacle to government ships conducting fishery patrols and surveillance around South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, British officials said.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

S Korea building container hospital beds as COVID cases rebound

A temporary ward for coronavirus patients under construction outside the Seoul Medical Center in Seoul on Tuesday [Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA]

Nigeria Shell employees causing oil leaks for profit: Dutch TV

Oil facilities in the Niger Delta, Nigeria [File: EPA/STR]

‘Never again’: Rio Tinto blasted over Juukan Gorge destruction

The panel said that Australia's Indigenous people 'were let down' by the mining company as well as the state and federal governments [File: Richard Wainwright/EPA]

SpaceX prototype rocket destroyed in explosive test launch

SpaceX's Starship SN8 rocket prototype crashing on landing at the company's Boca Chica, Texas facility during a launch test on December [AFP via SpaceX]
Most Read

People with anaphylaxis history should not take Pfizer COVID shot

A man receives the first of two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, at Guy's Hospital in London [Victoria Jones/Pool via Reuters]

US Senate backs massive arms sales to UAE after Trump veto threat

In this file photo from 2017, an Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration [File: Amir Cohen/Reuters]

UK PM Boris Johnson confuses India’s farmer protest with Pakistan

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London on Wednesday [Jessica Taylor via Reuters]

New law allows Australia to scrap China Belt and Road plans

Under new laws, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government can block or curtail foreign involvement in a broad range of sectors [File: Mick Tsikas/Third Party via Reuters]