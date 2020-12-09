Live
News|The Far Right

Australian police arrest teenager over threat of mass shooting

Unidentified suspect expressed ‘extremely right-wing ideology’ and is focused on neo-Nazi, white supremacist and anti-Semitic material, police say.

Australia has been on heightened alert against the threat of right-wing violence after several attacks in recent years [Australian Federal Police/Handout via Reuters]
Australia has been on heightened alert against the threat of right-wing violence after several attacks in recent years [Australian Federal Police/Handout via Reuters]
9 Dec 2020

Australian police have arrested an 18-year-old male who has allegedly expressed interest in committing a mass-casualty attack, motivated by “extremely right-wing ideology”.

Police on Wednesday said they expect to lay charges against the unidentified man from Albury, a small town 553km (344 miles) southwest of Sydney.

“The male we’ve arrested has an extremely right-wing ideology and is focused on neo-Nazi, white supremacist and anti-Semitic material,” Australian federal police official Scott Lee told reporters in Sydney.

“A couple of days ago, what we observed was an escalation in the tone which went to a support of a mass casualty event, and potentially his involvement in that event.”

Australia has been on heightened alert against the threat of right-wing violence after several recent attacks, including the massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand, by a white-supremacist gunman from Australia last year.

Increased threat by far right

Australian intelligence agencies have regularly warned of an increased threat from far-right individuals since the New Zealand attack.

Members of far-right parties have enjoyed increased electoral success in Australia in recent years.

Pauline Hanson, who rallied against Asian migration and Aboriginal Australians in the 1990s, was re-elected to the Senate in 2016 on a policy platform hostile to Muslims and refugees.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party has called for a travel ban from Muslim countries, a boycott of halal-certified products – notably chocolate Easter eggs in 2017 – and an end to “government funding of radical Islamic politics, dressed up as ‘arts and culture'”.

Hanson has said that Islam is a political ideology.

In 2018, Hanson introduced a motion in the Australian Senate condemning what it called “anti-white racism”, the motion declared: “It is OK to be white” – a slogan adopted by white-supremacists – and was narrowly voted down 31-28.

Several government ministers voted in favour of the motion and later apologised, blaming it on an “administrative error”.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

S Korea building container hospital beds as COVID cases rebound

A temporary ward for coronavirus patients under construction outside the Seoul Medical Center in Seoul on Tuesday [Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA]

Nigeria Shell employees causing oil leaks for profit: Dutch TV

Oil facilities in the Niger Delta, Nigeria [File: EPA/STR]

‘Never again’: Rio Tinto blasted over Juukan Gorge destruction

The panel said that Australia's Indigenous people 'were let down' by the mining company as well as the state and federal governments [File: Richard Wainwright/EPA]

SpaceX prototype rocket destroyed in explosive test launch

SpaceX's Starship SN8 rocket prototype crashing on landing at the company's Boca Chica, Texas facility during a launch test on December [AFP via SpaceX]
Most Read

People with anaphylaxis history should not take Pfizer COVID shot

A man receives the first of two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, at Guy's Hospital in London [Victoria Jones/Pool via Reuters]

US Senate backs massive arms sales to UAE after Trump veto threat

In this file photo from 2017, an Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration [File: Amir Cohen/Reuters]

UK PM Boris Johnson confuses India’s farmer protest with Pakistan

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London on Wednesday [Jessica Taylor via Reuters]

New law allows Australia to scrap China Belt and Road plans

Under new laws, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government can block or curtail foreign involvement in a broad range of sectors [File: Mick Tsikas/Third Party via Reuters]