Iran top court upholds dissident journalist’s death sentence

Ruhollah Zam was convicted for fuelling anti-government unrest in 2017 on social media.
Iran’s Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam for fuelling anti-government unrest in 2017 on social media, a judiciary spokesman said.
“Yes, the Supreme Court … has upheld the sentence passed by the Revolutionary Court in this case,” spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a news conference streamed live on a judiciary website on Tuesday.
