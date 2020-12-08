Iran top court upholds dissident journalist’s death sentence

Ruhollah Zam was convicted for fuelling anti-government unrest in 2017 on social media.

Iran’s Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam for fuelling anti-government unrest in 2017 on social media, a judiciary spokesman said.

“Yes, the Supreme Court … has upheld the sentence passed by the Revolutionary Court in this case,” spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a news conference streamed live on a judiciary website on Tuesday.

More details soon.