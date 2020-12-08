Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong restricts dining at restaurants in fourth wave battle

Carrie Lam says fourth wave is ‘more complicated and more severe’ with cases ‘widely spread out’ in Hong Kong.

Social-distancing marks are seen at a restaurant following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Hong Kong on July 27, 2020 [File: Tyrone Siu/ Reuters]
Social-distancing marks are seen at a restaurant following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Hong Kong on July 27, 2020 [File: Tyrone Siu/ Reuters]
8 Dec 2020

Hong Kong has banned dining in restaurants after 6pm (10:00 GMT) and ordered the closure of gyms, beauty salons and massage parlours in a bid to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus infections in the densely populated city.

Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, announced the new measures on Tuesday.

“The situation is very worrying. This wave is more complicated and more severe than the last wave. The confirmed cases are widely spread out,” Lam told reporters.

“If we don’t control it strictly, there’ll be bigger risks. This time we’ll roll out suppressing measures aimed at limiting foot traffic flow on the streets.”

Lam did not say when the new measures would come into effect, but added that the city’s health minister Sophia Chan would announce further details later on Tuesday.

The government has already urged residents of the Chinese-ruled city to stay at home and limit gatherings to no more than two people, while most civil servants work from home.

Schools, bars and nightclubs were also ordered to close last week.

Hong Kong’s strict social-distancing measures have largely helped keep infections to less than 7,000 in the city of 7.5 million, with 112 deaths.

But daily recorded cases have risen again to more than 100 on several occasions in recent weeks, the highest level since July.

On Monday, Hong Kong recorded 78 new COVID-19 infections, taking its total to 6,976.

Lam urged extra care, saying the number of untraceable infections was going up and that younger people were falling severely ill with COVID-19.

“We have to exercise extra caution, do not be careless,” she said.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Afghan civilian deaths from US air raids rose by more than 300 percent

The US pulled back on air raids after striking an agreement with the Taliban in February 2020. [File: Cedric H Rudisill/USAF/Handout via Reuters]

South Korea orders COVID-19 vaccines for 88 percent of population

Vials labelled 'COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine' are placed on dry ice in this illustration from December 4, 2020 [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ Reuters]

Taiwan says faces daily threats as US notifies of $280m arms sale

Taiwan is trying to modernise its military amid heightened tensions across the strait [File: Johnson Lai/AP Photo]

Crackdown in Hong Kong continues; eight more arrested

Activist Eddie Chu (left), pictured in October, says he was among those detained on Tuesday morning [Anthony Wallace/AFP]
Most Read

Iran: ‘Smart satellite-controlled machinegun’ killed scientist

The scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of the capital Tehran, on November 27 [File: Fars News Agency via AP]

No ‘single’ sign could have averted Christchurch attack: Report

The official report into the Christchurch attacks found there was no single sign that would have alerted the authorities to the attacks [Sanka Vidanagama/AFP]

India: Unidentified disease kills one, hundreds hospitalised

A young patient is brought in a wheelchair to the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh state [AP Photo]

‘He won’: Why Trump’s ardent supporters are a political force

US President Donald Trump's backers in Georgia are key to Republicans' success in January's Senate runoff elections [Chris Moody/Al Jazeera]