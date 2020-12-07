Live
News|Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan seeks energy talks as EU mulls sanctions over East Med

Turkish president says he sees a ‘win-win’ solution, but says Ankara will not not bow to threats and blackmailing over Eastern Med.

Erdogan said Turkey would not bow to threats and blackmailing over the Eastern Mediterranean [File: Reuters]
Erdogan said Turkey would not bow to threats and blackmailing over the Eastern Mediterranean [File: Reuters]
7 Dec 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes “a win-win formula” can be found in a row with Greece over undersea resources, as the European Union mulls sanctions ahead of a key summit.

NATO members Turkey and Greece have been at loggerheads over maritime territory in the Eastern Mediterranean, believed to be rich in energy resources including natural gas.

Turkey has enraged Greece by sending a survey ship and navy vessels to the disputed waters, prompting Athens to push its EU allies for tougher sanctions at Thursday’s summit of EU leaders.

“I am calling on all neighbouring countries in the Mediterranean, especially Greece, not to see this issue as a zero-sum game,” Erdogan said on Monday.

“I believe a win-win formula that observes everyone’s rights could be found.”

Turkey will not bow to threats and blackmailing over the Eastern Mediterranean, Erdogan said, adding that any plans or maps excluding Ankara from its rights in the region were unacceptable.

European foreign ministers are expected to discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday before the coming summit.

“Germany has worked hard to facilitate a dialogue between the European Union and Turkey over the past months,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

“But there have been too many provocations, and tensions between Turkey, Cyprus and Greece have prevented any direct talks.

“For this reason, we will talk about what consequences we should draw – also with a view to the EU summit this week.”

Erdogan’s call

In his remarks, Erdogan reiterated a call to gather “all the actors around the table” including northern Cyprus, which is recognised as a country only by Turkey.

Greece insists Turkey – a candidate country to join the EU – must halt its exploration before negotiations can begin.

But not all EU members are convinced by sanctions, with some fearing that an escalating standoff could see Erdogan’s government once again allow asylum seekers to leave Turkey and cross into the bloc.

European Council chief Charles Michel, who will host Thursday’s summit, last week expressed Europe’s frustration.

“I think that the cat and mouse game needs to end,” Michel said, referring to Turkey’s repeated moves into disputed waters.

“We will have a debate at the European summit on December 10 and we are ready to use the means at our disposal,” he said.

France is leading the push in the EU to sanction Turkey.

Tensions flared in August when Ankara sent a survey vessel, the Oruc Reis, to map out energy drilling prospects in waters also claimed by Greece. Ankara and Athens agreed to resume talks over their contested maritime claims in September, ending a four-year hiatus.

However, Greece has since said it would not begin talks as long as Turkish vessels were in contested waters. Turkey has extended the duration of the vessels’ exploration multiple times since August.

Last month, however, Turkey pulled the Oruc Reis back to port, just as it did before a previous EU summit in October.

Meanwhile, The EU’s Parliament has called for sanctions against Turkey over a visit by Erdogan to northern Cyprus and over the Turkish operations in the eastern Mediterranean, which it called illegal.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Iran’s top banker says US blocking COVID-19 vaccine purchase

After unilaterally reneging on Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers in May 2018, US President Donald Trump imposed unrelenting waves of economic sanctions on Iran [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]

Ethiopia’s Abiy denies ‘insurgency’ emerging in Tigray

Members of the Amhara state's militia in Dansha, Ethiopia [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

European powers rebuke Iran after enrichment announcement

A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 4, 2019, shows shows the atomic enrichment facilities Natanz nuclear power plant, some 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of capital Tehran [AFP/ HO/Atomic Energy Organization of Iran]

Last month the hottest November on record: EU

The World Meteorological Organization said 2020 was on course to be among the three hottest years ever recorded [File: Jens Buttner/AFP]
Most Read

Iran sends biggest ever fleet of oil tankers to Venezuela

Iranian-flagged fuel tanker Fortune after it was docked at El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, state of Carabobo, Venezuela, on May 26, 2020 [Handout via Anadolu/Getty Images]

Saudi prince strongly criticises Israel at Bahrain summit

Fiery remarks by Saudi Prince Turki bin Faisal appeared to catch Israel's foreign minister off guard [Mazen Mahdi/AFP]

Indonesia receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine: Live news

Indonesia has received 1.2 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac [Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP]

The New Yorkers clinging to the fantasy of a second Trump term

“I think there was a lot of fraud and I think there was a lot of things wrong,” said Kevin Smith, a 31-year-old Trump supporter, who twice voted for Barack Obama [Dorian Geiger/Al Jazeera]