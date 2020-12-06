Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan: Several COVID patients die after oxygen supply runs out

Seven die after oxygen supplies in one of the largest hospitals in northwestern city of Peshawar fail to arrive in time.

6 Dec 2020

Seven patients being treated for the coronavirus have died after one of the largest hospitals in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar ran out of oxygen supplies.

Farhad Khan, spokesman at Khyber Teaching Hospital, said on Sunday that the patients died on Saturday night when the vendor who supplies the hospital with medical oxygen failed to arrive in time.

The hospital, the second-largest in the northwestern city of Peshawar, receives its oxygen cylinders from a vendor in Rawalpindi, a city about 190km (118 miles) away, Khan said.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra tweeted about the incident, saying the hospital’s board of governors had been ordered to complete an investigation into the incident and take action “within 48 hours” against those responsible.

He promised that “all facts of the case will be made public”.

Pakistan, a country of approximately 220 million people, has recorded 58 COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 8,361.

The total tally confirmed cases in Pakistan stands at nearly 416,500 to date. That official number, like other places around the world, is likely somewhat higher in reality due to limited testing.

Pakistan has tested about 5.8 million people for the virus, or some 2.6 percent of the population.

Source : AP

Related

More from News

Kuwait polls: Opposition makes gains, gov’t resignation accepted

A Kuwaiti woman casts her vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Jahra City, Kuwait [Stephanie McGehee/Reuters]

‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

The sides have yet to agree on fishing rights, fair-trade rules and an enforcement mechanism [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

China’s Moon probe completes its first docking in lunar orbit

An image taken by Chang'e 5 spacecraft after its landing on the moon is seen in this handout provided by China National Space Administration [CNSA/Handout via Reuters]

Dozens of Israelis arrested at anti-Netanyahu protest

Police arrest an anti-Netanyahu protester outside his residence in West Jerusalem [Abir Sultan/EPA]
Most Read

Iran sends biggest ever fleet of oil tankers to Venezuela

Iranian-flagged fuel tanker Fortune after it was docked at El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, state of Carabobo, Venezuela, on May 26, 2020 [Handout via Anadolu/Getty Images]

US must consult Gulf states on reviving Iran nuclear deal: Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud speaks during an interview on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue security conference in the Bahraini capital [Mazen Mahdi/AFP]

Why are thousands of Indian farmers protesting?

Farmers from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, angry at recently enacted farm laws, have been trying to stage protests in the capital, New Delhi [FIle: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

US President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves after a campaign event for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Valdosta, Georgia, December 5, 2020 [Jonathan Ernst/ Reuters]