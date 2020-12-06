Live
News|Military

Microwave energy ‘likely made US diplomats ill’ in Cuba, China

Report commissioned by US Department of State is latest bid to find cause of mysterious illness among diplomats.

A 1950's-era Buick convertible car drives past the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March, 17, 2019 [File: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/ AP]
A 1950's-era Buick convertible car drives past the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March, 17, 2019 [File: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/ AP]
6 Dec 2020

A new report by a National Academy of Sciences committee has found that “directed” microwave radiation is the likely cause of illnesses among American diplomats in Cuba and China.

The study commissioned by the State Department and released on Saturday is the latest attempt to find a cause for the mysterious illnesses that started to emerge in late 2016 among US personnel in Havana.

The study found that “directed, pulsed radio-frequency energy appears to be the most plausible” explanation for symptoms that included intense head pressure, dizziness and cognitive difficulties.

It found this explanation was more likely than other previously considered causes such as tropical disease or psychological issues.

The study did not name a source for the energy and did not say it came as the result of an attack, though it did note that previous research on this type of injury was done in the former Soviet Union.

In its report, the 19-member committee noted that it faced significant challenges in trying to get to the bottom of the medical mystery. Among them, not everyone reported the same symptoms and the National Academy of Sciences research did not have access to all the previous studies on the illnesses, some of which are classified.

“The committee found these cases quite concerning, in part because of the plausible role of directed, pulsed radio-frequency energy as a mechanism, but also because of the significant suffering and debility that has occurred in some of these individuals,” said committee chairman David Relman, a professor of medicine at Stanford University.

“We as a nation need to address these specific cases as well as the possibility of future cases with a concerted, coordinated, and comprehensive approach.”

The health effects were experienced by about two dozen Americans affiliated with the US Embassy in Cuba as well as Canadian diplomats and personnel at the US consulate in Guangzhou, China, in early 2017.

Some of the Americans have been critical of the US government’s response to their health complaints and at least one has filed suit against the State Department.

Between late 2016 and May 2018, several US and Canadian diplomats in Havana complained of health problems from an unknown cause.

One US government count put the number of American personnel affected at 26.

Some reported hearing high-pitched sounds similar to crickets while at home or staying in hotels, leading to an early theory of a sonic attack.

Source : AP
More from News

Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

US President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves after a campaign event for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Valdosta, Georgia, December 5, 2020 [Jonathan Ernst/ Reuters]

Japan’s Hayabusa2 delivers rock samples from asteroid Ryugu

Project members celebrate as the success of trajectory control manoeuvre to withdraw from the Earth's sphere is confirmed, at a control room of JAXA's Sagamihara Campus in Sagamihara, near Tokyo [JAXA via AP]

Argentina’s Senate passes ‘millionaire’s tax’ for COVID-19 relief

A demonstrator holds a placard that reads 'their richness is our poverty', during a protest to demand resources for the vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic in Buenos Aires, Argentina on May 21, 2020 [File: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]

US sets new single-day COVID case record as hospitals struggle

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order that will be triggered when a region reaches 85 percent of its ICU bed capacity [Richard Vogel/AP]
Most Read

Saudi Arabia says allies ‘on board’ for resolution of Gulf crisis

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia - along with its allies UAE, Bahrain and Egypt - cut off diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air embargo on the Gulf state [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Why are thousands of Indian farmers protesting?

Farmers from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, angry at recently enacted farm laws, have been trying to stage protests in the capital, New Delhi [FIle: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

France: Violence erupts in new Paris protest against security law

A protester holds a sign reading 'When will the vaccine against police violence be available?' [Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP]

Syed Ali Shah Geelani: A life dedicated to Kashmir and its people

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, one of the most prominent figures in the Kashmiri resistance movement, has been under house arrest in Indian-administered Kashmir for years [Photo courtesy of Ruwa Shah]