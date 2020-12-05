Live
News

Sudan gov’t rejects ruling council head’s move creating new body

A recent decree by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan established council ‘responsible for leading transition period, resolving differences’ between those in power, among others.

Abdalla Hamdok, left, shakes hands with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan after being sworn in as prime minister on August 21, 2019 [File: Marwan Ali/EPA-EFE]
Abdalla Hamdok, left, shakes hands with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan after being sworn in as prime minister on August 21, 2019 [File: Marwan Ali/EPA-EFE]
5 Dec 2020

Sudan’s transitional government has expressed its opposition to a move by the head of the country’s ruling council to create a new body with broad powers as the country navigates its fragile transition to civilian rule.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan leads the sovereign council, a military-civilian body established in August 2019 following the military overthrow of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in the wake of mass protests against his rule.

The council, consisting of six civilian and five military figures, is Sudan’s highest executive authority and is tasked with leading the country to free and fair multiparty elections in 2022.

But a recent decree by al-Burhan has established a Council of Transition Partners (CTP) that is “responsible for leading the transition period, resolving differences [between those in power] and having all the necessary prerogatives to exercise its power”, according to Sudan’s SUNA news agency.

The decree was made public earlier this week.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government, which is charged with the day-to-day running of the country, disagreed with the creation of the TCP, saying al-Burhan has overstepped his prerogatives by conferring excessive powers on the new body.

Government spokesman Faisal Mohammed Saleh said in a statement on Friday the decree contradicted the “constitutional declaration” signed in August last year between pro-democracy activists and the military generals who removed al-Bashir, who had been in power since 1989.

“It is imperative that we declare our disaccord with the creation of the CTP in its current form,” said Saleh, who is also culture and information minister.

The statement said the CTP lacked representation and could not serve as a replacement for the yet-to-be formed transitional parliament, adding that the government and the sovereign council had agreed to limit the tasks of the new body to “coordinating and resolving disagreements that might emerge during the transitional period”.

Local media reported that Hamdok told the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) umbrella protest group of his disagreement with the powers accorded to the CTP.

“Its role must be purely consultative and in no case must it interfere in the activities of the executive and legislative bodies, nor those of the sovereign council,” Hamdok said, according to local media quoting political sources.

The FFC was the movement that led the widespread demonstrations against al-Bashir and plays a key role in Sudanese politics. It has also expressed its opposition to Burhan’s decree.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

What’s happening in the US elections in 500 words

California has certified its presidential vote count, giving 55 Electoral College votes to President-elect Joe Biden [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Saudi Arabia says allies ‘on board’ for resolution of Gulf crisis

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia - along with its allies UAE, Bahrain and Egypt - cut off diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air embargo on the Gulf state [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Zimbabwe opposition VP Biti released on bail in assault case

Zimbabwean lawyer Tendai Biti, 53, was freed on $10,000 bail after a night behind bars [File: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]

US used ‘unlawful’ Trump administration guide to rule on asylum

A group of immigrants from Honduras and Guatemala seeking asylum stand in line at the bus station after they were processed and released by US Customs and Border Protection in Texas [File: Eric Gay/AP Photo]
Most Read

Syed Ali Shah Geelani: A life dedicated to Kashmir and its people

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, one of the most prominent figures in the Kashmiri resistance movement, has been under house arrest in Indian-administered Kashmir for years [Photo courtesy of Ruwa Shah]

EU calls for probe into Palestinian teen’s killing by Israel

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian teenager Ali Abu Aliya during his funeral in the village of al-Mughayyir near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Abbas Momani/ AFP]

Why are thousands of Indian farmers protesting?

Farmers from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, angry at recently enacted farm laws, have been trying to stage protests in the capital, New Delhi [FIle: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

COVID-19: Moscow starts mass vaccination amid record cases

Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia [Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]