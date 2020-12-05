Live
News|Protests

Indian farmers vow to intensify protests after talks fail again

Protesting farmers say there will be a nationwide strike if the government does not repeal controversial new agriculture laws.

Farmers protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border crossing, Delhi, India [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Farmers protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border crossing, Delhi, India [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
5 Dec 2020

The Indian government and protesting farmers were unable to break their deadlock in talks, with the farmers saying on Saturday they will intensify their demonstrations against new agriculture laws and continue blocking key highways on the outskirts of the capital.

Protest leaders rejected the government’s offer to amend some contentious provisions of the new farm laws, which deregulate crop pricing, and stuck to the demand for total repeal.

They also announced a nationwide strike for Tuesday. They said they would intensify their agitation and occupy toll plazas across the country on the strike day if the government didn’t abolish the laws.

The two sides will meet for further discussions on Wednesday.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against reforms that they say could devastate crop prices and reduce their earnings. They have blocked highways on the outskirts of Delhi for the last 10 days.

The farmers say the laws will lead the government to stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and result in exploitation by corporations that will push down prices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government insists the reforms will benefit farmers. It says they will allow farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. But farmers say they were never consulted.

Saturday’s talks between Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and 35 farmer leaders were the fifth since the laws were passed in September.

Police guard the venue where farmer leaders met government representatives in New Delhi, India [Adnan Abid/Reuters]
“We had very good discussions today and we wanted a clear solution but it was not possible,” Tomar said after almost five hours of discussions. “We will consider all the demands they have made and we will reach a solution.”

“We assured them that minimum support prices for crops will stay.”

However, the leader of a farmers’ union was quoted by the dpa news agency as saying that: “The government offered amendments to the law, but we want them repealed and, if new laws are made, they must be done with consultations with farmers’ associations.”

The farmers are camping along at least five main highways on the outskirts of the national capital territory and have said they will not leave until the government rolls back what they call the “black laws”.

Farmers in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the laws for nearly two months. The situation escalated last week when tens of thousands marched to New Delhi and clashed with the police on the outskirts.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam, reporting from Delhi’s Singhu crossing, said real differences had emerged between the two sides about what to do about the laws.

“Farmers maintain that because [they think] the laws are so fundamentally flawed, because they were created without consultation with farmers and pushed through parliament without a proper vote, that nothing short of repealing the laws will do,” she said.

“And they are only expecting the protests to get bigger.”

One of the farmers told NDTV news channel on Saturday that they were prepared to carry on with the protest until January 26, India’s Republic Day, and, if needed, beyond that.

Farmers sitting in a tractor trolley during a protest at Singhu, Delhi, India [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Growing resentment

The laws add to already existing resentment from farmers, who often complain of being ignored by the government in their push for better crop prices, additional loan waivers and irrigation systems to guarantee water during dry spells.

With nearly 60 percent of the Indian population depending on agriculture for their livelihoods, the growing farmer rebellion has rattled Modi’s administration and allies.

Modi and his leaders have also tried to allay farmers’ fears about the new laws while also dismissing their concerns.

Some of his party leaders have called the farmers “misguided” and “anti-national”, a label often given to those who criticise Modi or his policies.

Many opposition party leaders, activists and even some allies of Modi’s party have called the laws anti-farmer and expressed support for those protesting.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

What’s happening in the US elections in 500 words

California has certified its presidential vote count, giving 55 Electoral College votes to President-elect Joe Biden [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Sudan gov’t rejects ruling council head’s move creating new body

Abdalla Hamdok, left, shakes hands with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan after being sworn in as prime minister on August 21, 2019 [File: Marwan Ali/EPA-EFE]

Saudi Arabia says allies ‘on board’ for resolution of Gulf crisis

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia - along with its allies UAE, Bahrain and Egypt - cut off diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air embargo on the Gulf state [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Zimbabwe opposition VP Biti released on bail in assault case

Zimbabwean lawyer Tendai Biti, 53, was freed on $10,000 bail after a night behind bars [File: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
Most Read

Syed Ali Shah Geelani: A life dedicated to Kashmir and its people

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, one of the most prominent figures in the Kashmiri resistance movement, has been under house arrest in Indian-administered Kashmir for years [Photo courtesy of Ruwa Shah]

EU calls for probe into Palestinian teen’s killing by Israel

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian teenager Ali Abu Aliya during his funeral in the village of al-Mughayyir near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Abbas Momani/ AFP]

Why are thousands of Indian farmers protesting?

Farmers from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, angry at recently enacted farm laws, have been trying to stage protests in the capital, New Delhi [FIle: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

COVID-19: Moscow starts mass vaccination amid record cases

Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia [Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]