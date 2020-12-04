Live
News|Politics

Trudeau declines to comment on possible release of Huawei CFO

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his priority is the safe return of two Canadians detained in China.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused China of engaging in 'coercive diplomacy' as relations between the two countries have deteriorated over the past two years [File: Dave Chan/AFP]
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused China of engaging in 'coercive diplomacy' as relations between the two countries have deteriorated over the past two years [File: Dave Chan/AFP]
4 Dec 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he would not comment on reports that the United States is negotiating a “deal” to allow Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to return to China in exchange for admitting some wrongdoing.

Canadian authorities detained Meng in 2018 after the US requested her extradition on allegations the Chinese telecom company executive committed wire and bank fraud and violated US sanctions on Iran, which she denies.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Meng’s lawyers had spoken to US Justice Department officials about the possibility of reaching a “deferred prosecution agreement”.

Reuters news agency also said those discussions had picked up following last month’s US presidential election.

“I’m not going to comment on those reports,” Trudeau told reporters during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday.

“Canadians know well that our top priority is the safe return of the two Michaels,” he said, referring to businessman Michael Spavnor and former diplomat Michael Kovring, Canadian citizens who were detained in China shortly after Meng’s arrest.

The Chinese authorities accused Spavnor and Koening of spying, an allegation they deny.

The case has strained relations between China and Canada, with government officials in Ottawa and Beijing engaging in a war of words over the past two years.

In June, Trudeau slammed China for what he said was the “political” detention of Spavnor and Koening – and he has repeatedly said his government will not shy away from criticising China on its human rights record.

“This using of arbitrary detentions as a means to advance political gains is something that is fully unacceptable in a world based on rules,” Trudeau said at the time.

China, meanwhile, has warned Canada against meddling in its internal affairs.

Meng’s extradition case is being heard in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver, on Canada’s west coast, where she is under house arrest.

She is due back in court on Monday.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Bahrain becomes second country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Bahrain did not say how may vaccines it has purchased, nor when vaccinations would begin [File: STR/NurPhoto/Getty Images]

Budget line Ryanair orders 210 Boeing 737 Max jets for comeback

Ryanair is betting on pent-up demand for budget travel when travel restrictions and the pandemic finally ease [File: Pascal Pavani/AFP/Getty Images]

Iran to accelerate underground uranium enrichment: IAEA

A security car passes in front of the Natanz nuclear facility 300km south of Tehran [File/Reuters]

Brazil’s latest sales pitch? Come exploit the Amazon rainforest

After fires devastated Brazil's Amazon rainforest, US President-elect Joe Biden said the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro should face consequences if he continues to fail to protect it [File: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Most Read

US Supreme Court again asked to block Biden’s Pennsylvania win

Trump and his legal team's efforts to change election results have come up empty so far [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]

Trump’s election rhetoric has Georgia Republicans concerned

A woman cheers as lawyer Lin Wood speaks during a news conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia, December 2, 2020 [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

India summons Canadian envoy to complain about Trudeau’s remarks

The BJP's Ram Madhav tweeted that Trudeau's comments were 'tantamount to interference in India’s sovereign matters' [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

Saudi FM says final agreement in Qatar dispute ‘in reach’

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar on June 5, 2017 [File: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via Reuters]