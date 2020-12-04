Qatar FM: There has been movement on resolving Gulf dispute

Qatari officials says he could not predict whether a breakthrough was imminent or would fully resolve the matter.

Qatar’s foreign minister has said there has been movement on resolving the diplomatic dispute that has pitted the Gulf neighbours against each other but he could not predict whether a breakthrough was imminent or would fully resolve the matter.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and having ties with Iran that were deemed too close.

Qatar has repeatedly rejected the accusations as baseless while highlighting its readiness for dialogue.

As the price for lifting the blockade, the four nations set a 13-point ultimatum for Qatar, which included shutting down Al Jazeera Media Network.

Earlier this week, sources told Al Jazeera that Qatar and Saudi Arabia are close to striking a preliminary agreement to end the dispute.

The expected deal comes after United States President Donald Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner arrived in the Gulf region as part of a last-ditch effort to resolve the Gulf crisis, before the Trump administration leaves office in January.

