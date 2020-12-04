Live
News

Growing calls to protect Fijian soldiers who served in UK army

Eight veterans have lost a court battle to remain in the UK and are now stuck in political and financial limbo.

A British Army Overseas Pre-Selection team hands out results to applicants after their examination in Fiji's capital Suva during a British army selection process [File: David Gray/Reuters]
A British Army Overseas Pre-Selection team hands out results to applicants after their examination in Fiji's capital Suva during a British army selection process [File: David Gray/Reuters]
4 Dec 2020

London, United Kingdom – Campaigners are calling on the United Kingdom to protect Fijian soldiers who served in the British Army after they lost a court battle to remain in the UK.

The UK’s High Court on Tuesday rejected a request by eight Fijian soldiers, who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, for a judicial review of their immigration cases, which could have allowed them to remain in the UK.

Fiji is part of the Commonwealth, a political association of 54 member states. Almost all, including Fiji, are former territories of the British Empire.

The eight veterans are now trapped in legal limbo after failing to apply for the right to stay in the UK when they were discharged, and face paying visa application fees of 2,389 pounds ($3,212) – an amount some cannot afford.

The decision was delivered on Tuesday by Mr Justice Graham, who said the group was too late in making their claims, adding the court was concerned with “illegality not misadministration”.

David McMullan, a 13-year veteran with the Justice for Commonwealth Veterans campaign, works alongside the Fijians’ legal team, crowdfunding legal costs to try and help them secure indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

“Everyone can see it for what it is, which it is unfair and unjust to be treated like this,” he told Al Jazeera. “It’s all part of the ‘hostile environment’ that we’re in right now, where people from other countries are treated badly in the UK.”

The Commonwealth has long been a recruiting ground for the British Army.

Commonwealth personnel serving in the armed forces are exempt from immigration controls, an exception which is removed immediately upon being discharged.

Those who serve more than four years without serious misconduct are legally entitled to apply for the right to live and work in the UK.

The Fijian veterans assumed that leave to remain was automatic, and have blamed their situation on bureaucratic errors, saying they were not properly informed of their legal rights.

Anthony Metzer QC, the lead lawyer for the claimants, said his clients were “bitterly disappointed” by Tuesday’s decision.

In a statement, he said: “We very much hope that in raising these fundamental issues within the army and the Home Office, and seeing the overwhelming support that the case has gained from members of the public, Members of Parliament and members of the wider Armed Forces community, the government will find a reasonable and fair-minded solution for these veterans, who have provided such invaluable service for this country.”

One of the veterans, Taitusi Ratucaucau, joined the British Army in 2001 and remained in the UK where he has a wife and three children. He has served for more than 10 years in the British Army.

He was forced to crowdfund almost 50,000 pounds ($67,000) for a life-saving operation on a brain tumour after he was told he was ineligible for NHS treatment because his immigration status meant he was treated as an overseas patient.

Vinita Templeton, another lawyer for the veterans, said the court case had brought to light “longstanding failures” in the treatment of foreign and Commonwealth veterans in the British Army.

“There has been ongoing, widespread public support and media interest, which has triggered the Government into saying there will be public consultations regarding the fees issue,” she told Al Jazeera.

Responding to the decision, a government spokesperson said: “The Ministry of Defence will be launching a public consultation in due course, that will consider how they can offer greater flexibility for serving personnel and their families in the future.”

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Erdogan hopes France ‘gets rid of Macron trouble’

Turkey and France clash on several key political issues [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

The Times newspaper apologises to CAGE, pays £30,000 damages

Begg said The Times' story was an example of media coverage that aimed to 'perpetuate a narrative that demonises Muslims' [File: Russell Cheyne/Reuters]

Italy: Blank tribute to Matteo Salvini becomes bestselling book

Salvini is known for his anti-immigrant and Eurosceptic views [File: Ciro de Luca/Reuters]

COVID-19 crisis: Fewer women than men feel they can ask for raise

Only 15 percent of women said they have asked for a raise from their employer during the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 20 percent of men, found a survey by Moody's Analytics and Morning Consult [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Uighurs forced to eat pork as China expands Xinjiang pig farms

An April 2020 report said that the Xinjiang government has signed a deal to open a hog farm for local consumption in Kashgar, an area that is 90-percent Muslim Uighur [File: How Hwee Young/EPA]

US discussing ‘deal’ allowing Huawei’s CFO to return to China

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver where she is fighting extradition to the US [File: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]

Qatar FM signals progress on resolving Gulf crisis

Qatar has repeatedly rejected the accusations as baseless while highlighting its readiness for dialogue [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island despite outcry

Rohingyas are seen on a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]