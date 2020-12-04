Live
News

Yemen: Eight civilians killed in Hodeidah shelling

Government official blames Houthi fighters for attack on an industrial compound in Yemen’s strategic port city of Hodeidah.

There has been an uptick in fighting in and around the lifeline port of the western city [File: Abduljabbar Zeyad/Reuters]
There has been an uptick in fighting in and around the lifeline port of the western city [File: Abduljabbar Zeyad/Reuters]
4 Dec 2020

At least eight people have been killed in shelling of an industrial compound in Yemen’s strategic port of Hodeidah, according to the government which blamed Houthi rebels for the attack.

Yemeni Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani condemned the “ugly terrorist attack” on the Thabit Brothers industrial compound that took place on Thursday, according to Yemen’s official Saba news agency.

He said eight workers were killed and 13 injured. Medical sources told AFP news agency there were at least 10 deaths.

Fighting has increased in and around the lifeline port of the western city, where a fragile United Nations-brokered truce has largely averted major battles between the government, backed by a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition, and the Iran-backed Houthi fighters.

“The killing of civilians must stop,” the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) said, urging all parties to maintain the truce.

“In addition to being a working factory servicing the population and providing employment, the site of the industrial complex is being considered as one of the possible locations of an UNMHA office,” it said.

The UN said 74 civilians were killed or wounded in Hodeidah province in October as hostilities escalated.

And in late November, five children were among eight civilians killed in shelling of the government-held district of Al-Durayhimi on the Red Sea coast.

The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthi group, which had captured the capital, Sanaa, a year earlier.

Since then, more than 100,000 people – civilians and fighters – have been killed.

The UN describes Yemen as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with 80 percent of the country’s 30 million people in need of help.

On Thursday, the UN said malnutrition has now hit record levels, narrowing the window of opportunity to prevent a famine as the coronavirus and funding shortfalls threaten a humanitarian perfect storm.

 

 

Source : AFP
More from News

Hong Kong’s prominent democracy activists face agonising choice

Former pro-democracy politician Ted Hui Chi-fung has gone into exile after travelling to Denmark [File: Lam Yik/Reuters]

Qatar FM: There has been movement on resolving Gulf crisis

Qatar has repeatedly rejected the accusations as baseless while highlighting its readiness for dialogue [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Senate vote likely next week on blocking Trump’s UAE arms sale

The sale includes products from privately held General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corp F-35s and missiles made by Raytheon [Valda Kalnina/EPA]

Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island despite outcry

Rohingyas are seen on a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island [Reuters]
Most Read

Uighurs forced to eat pork as China expands Xinjiang pig farms

An April 2020 report said that the Xinjiang government has signed a deal to open a hog farm for local consumption in Kashgar, an area that is 90-percent Muslim Uighur [File: How Hwee Young/EPA]

US discussing ‘deal’ allowing Huawei’s CFO to return to China

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver where she is fighting extradition to the US [File: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]

Why are thousands of Indian farmers protesting?

Farmers from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, angry at recently enacted farm laws, have been trying to stage protests in the capital, New Delhi [FIle: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Trump releases video repeating debunked election fraud claims

United States President Donald Trump again alleged fraud and accused the Democrats of 'stealing' the election [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]