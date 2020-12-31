Live
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai ordered back to jail pending trial

Media mogul Jimmy Lai has been ordered to return to jail [File: Reuters]
31 Dec 2020

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been ordered back to jail on Thursday as the city’s highest court sided with the prosecution’s request to deny him bail.

Lai, a vocal Beijing critic, is one of the highest-profile figures charged under a sweeping security law that China imposed on the financial hub in late June in a bid to stamp out dissent.

He had been granted bail on December 23 after three weeks in custody on charges of fraud and endangering national security. His appeal hearing is slated for February 1.

The court said Thursday that it was “reasonably arguable” that the previous judge’s decision was erroneous and that the order of granting bail was invalid.

Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown, reporting from Hong Kong, said that the court of appeal in Hong Kong ruled “for the first time” in a case involving the new national security law.

“A lot of legal experts are saying this decision doesn’t mark the end of Hong Kong’s judicial independence, but it’s beginning to look a little bit shaky,” Brown said.

The three appeal court judges who ruled on Thursday are on Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s “approved list of judges” who take part in national security cases, Brown said.

“It’s safe to say that Carrie Lam will be happy with today’s outcome, as well as her political masters in Beijing,” he said.

‘Negative example’

Lai, who was ordered to remain under house arrest as part of his bail conditions, left his home on Thursday morning in a black Mercedes. He entered the Court of Final Appeal without making any comments to supporters and media, many of whom swarmed the tycoon as he made his way into the courtroom.

He was charged with fraud on December 3 for allegedly violating the lease terms for office space for the Next Digital, the media company he founded. He was later charged again on December 12 under the sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security.

Meanwhile, political scientist Joseph Cheng said that the “whole process” is seen as a threat to the independence of the judiciary in Hong Kong.

“Jimmy Lai was initially denied bail, then he appealed and was granted bail by the high court – at this juncture, the pro-Beijing media in Hong Kong … severely attacked the judge’s decision,” Cheng told Al Jazeera.

“It is generally seen that the court of final appeal – which made the decision today – came under pressure from Beijing,” he said.

Lai is among a string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months as authorities step up their crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

“His case is seen as a negative example … trying to teach Hong Kong people a lesson,” Cheng added.

