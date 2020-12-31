Live
News|Earthquakes

Aid arrives for Croatians left homeless after earthquake

Trucks have transported some 20 mobile homes, donated by local hotels and firms to the affected region, as tremors continued to shake the area.

Farmer Tomislav Suknaic touches his horse in front of his damaged household in Majske Poljan village after an earthquake in Croatia [Antonio Bronic/Reuters]
Farmer Tomislav Suknaic touches his horse in front of his damaged household in Majske Poljan village after an earthquake in Croatia [Antonio Bronic/Reuters]
31 Dec 2020

The first mobile homes have arrived in central Croatia to shelter people whose houses were destroyed in a deadly earthquake, as tremors continued to shake the area.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the region of Petrinja, one of Croatia’s poorest, on Tuesday killing seven people and shaking buildings already weakened by a moderate tremor a day earlier.

Since Tuesday, the Petrinja area has been hit by a series of tremors, including one magnitude 3.7 quake on Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

On Thursday, trucks transported some 20 mobile homes, donated by local hotels and firms, to the affected region.

“The first people can sleep in them already tonight,” Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac told reporters.

More than 60 additional mobile homes for some 500 people should get there in the coming days, officials said.

“It is still hard to say how many buildings were damaged, but we know that more than 3,500 were destroyed,” head of the quake-hit county Ivan Zinic told reporters.

Displaced people sleep at a military base after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia [Antonio Bronic/Reuters]
More than 50 buildings were razed to the ground and some 200 families need shelter, he said.

Many residents of Petrinja, the town of some 20,000 people, nearby Sisak and surrounding villages spent the second consecutive night in their cars or on the streets fearing stronger earthquakes.

The victims of the earthquake included a young girl struck by falling debris on a street in Petrinja, some 50km (30 miles) south of the capital Zagreb where it tore off bricks and left cracks in some building facades.

“It is the worst time of the year to be homeless” due to cold, Silvana Velic from the village of Majske Poljane, where five people were killed, told AFP news agency earlier.

After spending the night in a car, her four children and husband slept the second night in a donated camping trailer.

Red Cross volunteers on Thursday continued to distribute food, clothes, blankets and personal hygiene products.

More than 800 firefighters are conducting repairs around damaged sites and securing the area, the Croatian Fire Brigade said on Thursday.

People react in the Majske Poljan village after an earthquake in Croatia [Antonio Bronic/Reuters]
Boris Milosevic, a deputy premier in the Croatian government from the minority Serbs’ SDSS party, said on Thursday the first task is to provide shipping containers, tents and temporary accommodation for affected citizens, and then a rapid reconstruction must begin.

“We will take care of everything. Everyone wants to do their best to help the citizens and make it easier for them,” Milosevic said.

He added that 10 shipping containers and a truck of construction materials are scheduled to arrive on Thursday from Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska entity.

The national power firm HEP said some 850 households were still without electricity on Wednesday evening.

Late on Wednesday, a Greek military plane brought humanitarian aid including dozens of tents and electric heaters as well as hundreds of beds and sleeping bags, the interior ministry said.

The European Union’s crisis management chief, Janez Lenarcic, visited Petrinja on Wednesday pledging the bloc’s support to the member state.

The Balkans lie near fault lines and see regular seismic activity.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

What happened to football in 2020 – and what is next?

FIFA estimates that COVID-19 is likely to cost football $14bn this year – about one-third of its value [File: Andrew Couldridge/Pool/Reuters]

US jobless claims unexpectedly edge downward for second week

People wait in their vehicles at a food distribution centre organised by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in West Covina, California, where elevated jobless numbers signal a long recovery for the US labour market [File: Bing Guan/Reuters]

Xi hails China’s progress during pandemic in New Year’s address

Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech came as the government orders additional measures to prevent a COVID-19 resurgence, including discouraging Lunar New Year travel [File: Noel Celis/AFP]

Iran implicates UK firm, US base in Germany in Soleimani killing

Iran signals stepping up legal efforts on accountability for slain general before his death anniversary [File: Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump faces resistance from post-presidency Florida neighbours

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2019 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

Brexit: Boris Johnson’s father seeks French citizenship

Stanley Johnson has expressed support for his son leading the UK out of the EU, despite having voted in favour of remaining in the bloc [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

Doctor’s Note: What we know about the new strain of COVID-19

A health worker tends to a patient infected with COVID-19 [File: AP Photo/Emrah Gurel]