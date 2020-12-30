The UK authorises use of a second COVID-19 vaccine weeks after it approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the virus.

The United Kingdom has authorised use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to approve of an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world”.

The United States has found its first case of the COVID-19 variant that has been seen in the UK and is thought to be more transmissible. The case involves a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver in Colorado, according to state health officials.

Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm said Phase III trials of its experimental vaccine have found the shot to be 79 percent effective against COVID-19.

Meanwhile in the Japanese capital Tokyo, the coronavirus situation is quite severe as the city’s Governor Yuriko Koike said it could potentially face an “explosion” of cases ahead of the New Year’s holiday.

Globally, nearly 82 million people have been diagnosed with the virus and 1,789,908​ have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates:

8 mins ago (07:55 GMT)

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine: High-risk group to be prioritised

Starting today the National Health Service “will prioritise giving the first dose of the vaccine to those in the most high-risk groups,” said a statement from the Department of Health and Social Care.

“With two vaccines now approved, we will be able to vaccinate a greater number of people who are at highest risk, protecting them from the disease and reducing mortality and hospitalization,” it added.

According to the statement, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) “has advised the priority should be to give as many people in at-risk groups their first dose, rather than providing the required two doses in as short a time as possible.”

It added: “Everyone will still receive their second dose and this will be within 12 weeks of their first. The second dose completes the course and is important for longer term protection.”

20 mins ago (07:43 GMT)

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine: ‘A moment of hope’

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock welcomed the news over the authorisation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab which

paved the wave for mass vaccination.

“Brilliant to end 2020 with such a moment of hope,” Hancock said on Twitter. “The coronavirus vaccine is our way out of the pandemic – now we need to hold our nerve while we get through this together,” he added.

Brilliant to end 2020 with such a moment of hope: the @UniofOxford / @AstraZeneca #coronavirus vaccine has today been authorised for use by @mhragovuk The #coronavirus vaccine is our way out of the pandemic – now we need to hold our nerve while we get through this together. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 30, 2020

The “truly fantastic news” was greeted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well who said it was a “triumph for British science”.

“We will now move to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible,” he added on Twitter.

It is truly fantastic news – and a triumph for British science – that the @UniofOxford /@AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use. We will now move to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/cR4pRdZJlT — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 30, 2020

54 mins ago (07:09 GMT)

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

A coronavirus vaccine developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been approved for use in Britain, the government announced on Wednesday, paving the way for a mass roll-out.

A government spokesman said it has accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) “to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for use”, making Britain the first nation to approve the jab.

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said “Today is an important day for millions of people in the UK who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit”.

1 hour ago (06:37 GMT)

Abu Dhabi approves remote learning for two weeks

Abu Dhabi has approved remote learning for schools in the United Arab Emirates for the first two weeks of the new term starting on January 3 to protect the health of students and staff, the Abu Dhabi media office said on Twitter.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, has approved remote learning for the first two weeks of the new school term, starting 3 January 2021. pic.twitter.com/1dk8nPTHv8 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 30, 2020

1 hour ago (06:35 GMT)

China Sinopharm vaccine found to be 79 percent effective

Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm said Phase III trials of its experimental vaccine have found the shot to be 79 percent effective against COVID-19.

“Sinopharm CNBG Beijing’s inactivated coronavirus vaccine exhibits safety after vaccination … the protective effect of the vaccine against COVID-19 is 79.34%,” the Beijing Institute of Biological Products – a Sinopharm subsidiary – said in a statement.

2 hours ago (06:29 GMT)

Possible ‘explosion’ of cases in Tokyo: governor

The coronavirus situation in Tokyo is quite severe and the Japanese capital could potentially face an “explosion” of infections, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned ahead of the New Year holiday.

“Please emphasise life over fun,” she told a news conference, calling on people to stay at home as much as possible over the holiday, one of Japan’s longest, in which people hold parties, gather in their homes and return to their hometowns from the capital.

A man sits next to a new year’s decoration in front of a temple in Tokyo, Japan [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]

2 hours ago (06:21 GMT)

US detects first case of new variant in Colorado

The first reported US case of the COVID-19 variant that has been seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday.

The variant was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver and has not travelled around recently, state health officials said.

The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the virus variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified.

Read the full story here.