Live
News|Conflict

Syrian soldier killed in Israeli raid near Damascus

Three others were wounded in the raid on Syrian air defence forces in the Nabi Habeel area, Syrian state media said.

A handout picture released by the official SANA on February 24, 2020, reportedly shows Syrian air defence intercepting an Israeli missile in the sky over the Syrian capital [File: AFP]
A handout picture released by the official SANA on February 24, 2020, reportedly shows Syrian air defence intercepting an Israeli missile in the sky over the Syrian capital [File: AFP]
30 Dec 2020

One Syrian soldier has been killed and several others wounded in an Israeli attack on a military position in the Damascus countryside near the Zabadani Valley, state news agency SANA says, citing a military source.

“Today at 01:30 (22:30 GMT) the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with missile bursts from the northern Galilee, targeting a unit of our air defence forces in the Nabi Habeel area,” the military source said on Wednesday.

“Our air defence countered some of the missiles, which resulted in one martyr and wounded three soldiers.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the number of wounded had risen at five, two of them in grave condition.

The raids had also targeted and destroyed Hezbollah rocket and ammunition depots near the town of Zabadani close to the Lebanese border, the war monitor said.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said pro-Iran groups use the heights around Zabadani to store weapons and ammunition.

“Hezbollah uses (the area) as a storage spot before transporting weapons and ammunition into Lebanon,” he said.

Israel refused to confirm or deny the attack.

“We do not comment on foreign media reports,” an army spokesperson told AFP.

Israel has launched hundreds of air raids on Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011, targeting government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from Lebanese group Hezbollah.

It rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria but says Iran’s presence in support of President Bashar al-Assad is a threat to which it will continue to respond.

This is the second Israeli attack in Syria in the past week.

Last Thursday, Syrian media reported that air defence systems responded to another Israeli air raid in the northwest of the country.

Four buildings, part of a munitions factory in Masyaf, where the attack took place, were damaged.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

EU chiefs sign deal, UK MPs to vote on agreement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wears a mask after giving a statement on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium December 24, 2020 [Francisco Seco/Pool via Reuters]

After deadly earthquake, aftershocks jolt Croatia

A policeman stands in front of a damaged house in Prokopa village after an earthquake in Croatia, December 30, 2020 [Antonio Bronic/Reuters]

In Pictures: Second quake in two days rattles parts of Croatia

Soldiers inspect the remains of a building damaged in the earthquake, in Petrinja. [AP Photo]

Indonesia bans Islamic Defenders’ Front, citing terrorist links

Indonesia has banned the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), a hardline group known for its attacks on the country's minorities [Hotli Simanjuntak/EPA]
Most Read

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine: Live News

The UK government says the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has made an emergency authorization for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca [Dado Ruvic/Illustration]

Nashville bomber gave away car, home before Christmas Day attack

In this photo provided by the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI and ATF Evidence Response Teams process the scene, Monday, December 28, 2020, of the Christmas Day blast in Nashville, Tenn. The teams are searching for evidence to assist in the ongoing investigation. (FBI/ATF via AP)

At least seven killed as strong earthquake rattles Croatia

A view of remains of a car covered by debris and buildings damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia [AP Photo]

Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion

Abortion-rights activists watch live video streaming of lawmakers in session, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]