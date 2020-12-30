Live
Live updates
News

Several killed in attack on Yemen’s Aden airport: Live news

Explosion reported at Aden airport after plane carrying the new Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia.

No one on the government plane was hurt but officials at the scene said they saw bodies lying on the tarmac and elsewhere at the airport [Fawaz Salman/Reuters]
30 Dec 2020

A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed cabinet landed there, security officials said.

Initial reports said several people were killed and dozens were wounded.

The source of the blast was not immediately clear and no group claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani blamed the attack on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, adding that all the members of the government were safe.

The Houthis denied responsibility for the attack.

Officials at the scene said they saw bodies lying on the tarmac and elsewhere at the airport.

Here are the latest updates:

Blast heard around Aden palace where cabinet taken: Residents

A loud blast was heard around Aden’s presidential palace, where the newly formed Yemeni cabinet was transferred after an attack at the city’s airport, two residents and local media said.

It was unclear what caused the explosion and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

‘Despicable attempt to cause carnage and chaos’: UK condemns attack

Michael Aron, Britain’s ambassador to Yemen, condemned the attack on Twitter, calling it a “despicable attempt to cause carnage and chaos” in the conflict-hit country.

Translation: I condemn the cowardly attack on Aden airport which coincided with the arrival of the new government. It was a despicable attempt to cause carnage and chaos and bring suffering [at a time] when the Yemeni people chose to move forward. My condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish healing for the wounded.

Saudi condemns attack as ‘cowardly terrorist act’

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen has condemned the attack on the country’s new unity government as a “cowardly terrorist act” whose target is the Yemeni people.

“The targeting of the Yemeni government upon its arrival at Aden airport is a cowardly terrorist act targeting all the Yemeni people, their security, stability and their daily life,” Mohamed al-Jabir said in a tweet.

Despite “the disappointment and confusion caused by those who create death and destruction,” the peace agreement between the government and southern separatists “will go forward,” he insisted.

 

Turkey condemns attack on Aden airport

Turkey has condemned Wednesday’s attack on members of the newly formed Yemeni government.

“We strongly condemn the heinous attack which took place after the plane carrying the members of new Yemeni government headed by Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed [Ö] landed at Aden Airport,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attack, convey our condolences to the people of Yemen and wish a speedy recovery to the injured, the ministry said.

Government officials unharmed, says information minister

Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said that all the members of the government were safe.

“We assure our great people that members of the government are fine, and we assure you that the cowardly terrorist attack by the Iran-supported Houthi armed group will not deter us from carrying out our patriotic duty,” he said on Twitter.

Yemen’s communication minister says plane was the target

Yemeni Communication Minister Naguib al-Awg, who was also on the government plane, told The Associated Press that he heard two explosions, suggesting they were drone attacks.

“It would have been a disaster if the plane was bombed,” he said, insisting the plane was the target of the attack as it was supposed to land earlier.

‘Unacceptable act of violence’: UN envoy condemns attack

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, condemned the explosion as an “unacceptable act of violence”.

He said in a tweet that it was “a tragic reminder of the importance of bringing #Yemen urgently back on the path towards peace.”

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

