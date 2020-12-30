Live
News|Migration

Bosnia cancels migrant relocation from burned down camp

Bosnian authorities return hundreds of migrants to empty burned out tent camp after 24 hours in relocation buses.

About 1,000 migrants were stranded at the camp in snowy, windy weather after it was demolished in a fire last week [Kemal Softic/AP]
About 1,000 migrants were stranded at the camp in snowy, windy weather after it was demolished in a fire last week [Kemal Softic/AP]
30 Dec 2020

The relocation of hundreds of migrants and refugees from a fire-damaged tent camp in Bosnia has been cancelled amid protests by residents, reflecting confusion in the Balkan country’s handling of the crisis.

The migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East were supposed to move on Tuesday from the much-criticised Lipa camp in northwest Bosnia to a former army barracks in the town of Bradina, 320km (200 miles) away.

Instead, they spent about 24 hours in buses before they were instructed on Wednesday afternoon to disembark and return to the now-empty camp.

The migrants lit fires to warm up while waiting to see what would happen next.

About 1,000 migrants were stranded at the camp in snowy, windy weather after it was demolished in a fire last week.

The tent camp, located near the border with Croatia, lacked basic facilities such as running water and heating.

European Union officials and aid groups warned of a humanitarian disaster and increased pressure on Bosnia to move the migrants away from the camp.

The troubled Balkan country, which went through a devastating war in the 1990s, was struggling before the pandemic to respond to an influx of thousands of people seeking to reach Western Europe by crossing from Bosnia to Croatia.

Bickering among Bosnia’s ethnically divided authorities has prevented an organised response, leaving about 3,000 migrants sleeping rough or in makeshift tents.

The head mufti of the Islamic Community of Bosnia, Husein Kavazovic, called on Wednesday for better treatment of the migrants, describing the situation as “shameful” for the country and the rest of Europe.

“We do not treat people in need in such a way,” he said in a statement.

Most migrants are staying in the northwest corner of Bosnia, where they hope to cross into EU member Croatia before moving on toward wealthy EU nations.

To get to Croatia, migrants use mountainous illegal routes and often encounter pushbacks and alleged violence at the hands of Croatian police.

Source : News Agencies

