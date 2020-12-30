Live
BREAKING
News|Human Rights

Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion

Argentina becomes the fourth country in Latin America to legalise abortion.

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion gather as the Senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020 [Flor Guzzetti/Reuters]
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion gather as the Senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020 [Flor Guzzetti/Reuters]
30 Dec 2020

Argentina’s Senate has passed a landmark abortion bill, becoming the fourth country in Latin America to legalise abortion.

The Senate voted by 38 in favour to 29 against with one abstention to approve a bill allowing the procedure through the 14th week of pregnancy, bucking the traditionally strong influence of the Catholic Church in the region.

The contentious vote followed a marathon debate that began at 4pm (19:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

Thousands of pro-abortion rights activists cheered in the streets of the capital after the Senate approved the bill.

More soon.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine: Live News

The UK government says the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has made an emergency authorization for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca [Dado Ruvic/Illustration]

Pakistan anti-corruption body arrests key opposition leader

The opposition says the arrests are politically motivated but Prime Minister Khan says it is part of his agenda against corruption [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]

20 in 2020: An Indigenous activist’s search for sound

The '20 in 2020' series by The Take podcast is a global snapshot of how 20 year olds around the world are managing a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, a global recession and unprecedented social challenges. (Al Jazeera)

China jails 10 Hong Kong activists, but two under-18s repatriated

Pro-democracy campaigners have been calling on China to release the 12 Hong Kong activists [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Most Read

Nashville bomber gave away car, home before Christmas Day attack

In this photo provided by the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI and ATF Evidence Response Teams process the scene, Monday, December 28, 2020, of the Christmas Day blast in Nashville, Tenn. The teams are searching for evidence to assist in the ongoing investigation. (FBI/ATF via AP)

At least seven killed as strong earthquake rattles Croatia

Damaged buildings in Petrinja, some 50kms from Zagreb, after it was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday. At least 7 people were killed [Denis Lovrovic/AFP]

The two-state solution: The opium of the Palestinian people

A woman holds a 'Boycott Israel' sign during a demonstration against the Israeli offensive on Gaza on August 1, 2014 [File: Reuters/Steffi Loos]

ICC awards: Fans baffled as no Pakistan player makes the cut

No players from Pakistan managed to win any of the 10 individual awards or make it to the Test, One-Day International or T20 team of the decade [File: Jon Super via Reuters]