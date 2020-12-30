Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion

Argentina becomes the fourth country in Latin America to legalise abortion.

Argentina’s Senate has passed a landmark abortion bill, becoming the fourth country in Latin America to legalise abortion.

The Senate voted by 38 in favour to 29 against with one abstention to approve a bill allowing the procedure through the 14th week of pregnancy, bucking the traditionally strong influence of the Catholic Church in the region.

The contentious vote followed a marathon debate that began at 4pm (19:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

Thousands of pro-abortion rights activists cheered in the streets of the capital after the Senate approved the bill.

More soon.