Live
News|Agriculture

Police say four killed in explosion at UK wastewater plant

Rescue services said the explosion happened in the industrial area of Avonmouth near Bristol.

The view of the damaged tank after the blast near Bristol, UK [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
The view of the damaged tank after the blast near Bristol, UK [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
3 Dec 2020

Four people have been killed following an explosion at a wastewater treatment plant near the southwest England city of Bristol.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police said a fifth person was injured in the blast at Avonmouth but his condition is not life-threatening.

“Police inquiries into exactly what happened are at a very early stage and are continuing,” Runacres said.

He added the incident was not terrorism-related.

Witness Jawad Burhan said there was a “helicopter looking for missing people” and police closed a nearby road leading up to the plant.

“I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse. After 10 minutes I saw the helicopter coming and the police,” Burhan said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “our hearts go out” to the victims of the Avonmouth tragedy and their families.

“Deeply saddened to learn that four people have lost their lives in the waterworks explosion in Avonmouth,” he said on Twitter.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted at 11:22am to a large explosion in the industrial area of Avonmouth located near Bristol, 195km (120 miles) west of London.

The fire service said its personnel were joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to hear President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state of Wisconsin [File: Morry Gash/AP Photo]

Trump administration accuses Facebook of exploiting H1-B visas

The US Department of Justice accused Facebook of discriminating against US workers in its hiring [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]

BYOPopcorn: Warner Bros to stream films while they’re in theatres

As theatres around the world remain closed or at risk of closing due to COVID, the unprecedented move by Warner Bros would let fans stream a film at home or see it in a theatre on the same day [File: Shonal Ganguly/AP]

Oil could close at highest price since March after OPEC+ news

Monthly meetings of OPEC+ will make price moves more volatile and could complicate United States oil producers' hedging [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump releases video repeating debunked election fraud claims

United States President Donald Trump again alleged fraud and accused the Democrats of 'stealing' the election [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

‘Unwarranted’: India slams Canada PM’s remarks on farmer protests

On Tuesday, #Canada was trending on Twitter as Indians shared their views on social media in the wake of Trudeau's comments [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

France: 76 mosques face closure, 66 migrants deported

France is home to the largest Muslim minority population in Europe and some fear being collectively punished after a series of attacks in recent months [File: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images]

Saudi Arabia, Qatar near agreement in Gulf crisis: Sources

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks in Doha on Wednesday with outgoing Trump adviser Jared Kushner [QNA]