Live
News|Space

Fireball, boom thrill gazers from Ontario to Virginia

Tracking organisation records 90 reports of the fireball seen across states including Michigan, New York and Virginia.

This file photo from June shows the Toronto skyline. Footage captured on Wednesday showed a white flash in the sky above the city [File: Mark Blinch/Getty Images]
This file photo from June shows the Toronto skyline. Footage captured on Wednesday showed a white flash in the sky above the city [File: Mark Blinch/Getty Images]
3 Dec 2020

A daytime boom that was heard and felt from southern Ontario to Virginia was likely caused by a disintegrating meteor, according to an organisation in western New York that keeps track of such phenomena.

Witnesses across the area reported hearing the boom or seeing a fireball in the sky shortly after noon (17:00 GMT) on Wednesday, said Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society in Geneseo. By 5pm (22:00 GMT), the organisation had recorded 90 reports of the fireball seen in Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Police agencies and fire departments around central New York received 911 calls reporting a boom that shook windows, but clouds prevented sightings in much of the area. Since most reports of the boom were around Syracuse, that is likely where the meteor blew to bits, Lunsford said.

Footage of the incident captured in Toronto showed a bright white flash in the sky above the city.

On the society’s website, an observer in western New York reported the fireball was bright white with shades of yellow. An observer in Hagerstown, Maryland reported a fireball with red and orange sparks, smoke and a persistent train. A report from Welland, Ontario, described a long, bright green train.

“Sunny day so it looked like a gold metallic flash against the blue sky,” said a report from Winchester, Virginia.

“Astonishing, amazing, still get goosebumps talking about it,” wrote an observer in Port Dover, Ontario. “The train was flaming white, wide and long, no smoke.”

“We tend to notice fireballs more at night because they stand out better, but it’s not terribly unusual for very bright ones to be noticed during the day. It happens several times a year over populated areas,” said Margaret Campbell-Brown, a member of the Meteor Physics Group at the Western University in London, Ontario.

All fireballs, which are bright meteors, produce sound waves, sometimes detectable only by sensitive microphones, Campbell-Brown said by email. A large one may produce a thunder-like sonic boom with possible extra bangs from fragmentation, she said.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Iran accuses West of backing Israel on scientist assassination

Javad Zarif said Iran was ready to 'fully implement' the nuclear agreement if the United States rejoins the deal on the same terms without preconditions [File: Russian Foreign Ministry/AFP]

Fauci to have first ‘substantive discussions’ with Biden team

Fauci, who is part of the White House coronavirus task force, is set to meet with Biden's team on Thursday. [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Search persists for parents of 628 kids separated at US border

Parents of 333 children are believed to be in the United States, while parents of the other 295 are believed to be outside the US [File: Moises Castillo/AP Photo]

Bahrain open to imports from illegal Israeli settlements

Part of the Israeli illegal settlement of Psagot, top, overlooks the Palestinian city of Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank [Majdi Mohammed/AP]
Most Read

Trump releases video repeating debunked election fraud claims

United States President Donald Trump again alleged fraud and accused the Democrats of 'stealing' the election [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

France: 76 mosques face closure, 66 migrants deported

France is home to the largest Muslim minority population in Europe, and some fear being collectively punished after a series of attacks in recent months [File: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images]

Saudi Arabia, Qatar near agreement in Gulf crisis: Sources

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks in Doha on Wednesday with outgoing Trump adviser Jared Kushner [QNA]

Why are thousands of Indian farmers protesting?

Farmers from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, angry at recently enacted farm laws, have been trying to stage protests in the capital, New Delhi [FIle: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]