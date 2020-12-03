Live
News|Weather

Cyclone Burevi slams into eastern Sri Lanka

Authorities had evacuated more than 75,000 people from the country’s east coast ahead of the cyclone that is projected to unleash flash floods.

The island's disaster management centre advised those living near its path to stay indoors [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
The island's disaster management centre advised those living near its path to stay indoors [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
3 Dec 2020

Tropical Cyclone Burevi slammed into Sri Lanka’s eastern coast on Wednesday night and was expected to damage coastal buildings and power lines, as well as unleash flash floods, officials at the meteorological department said.

During the day Sri Lankan authorities evacuated more than 75,000 people from homes on the east coast where Cyclone Burevi, packing winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour (56 miles per hour) was set to hit.

The island’s disaster management centre advised those living near its path to stay indoors.

Earlier in the day Athula Karunanayake, the chief of the meteorology department said the wind speeds could reach 80 to 90 kph (50 to 56 mph).

“Some areas will get more than 200 millimetres (8 inches) of rain.”

Those evacuated, from the Trincomalee district expected to be hit the hardest, have been moved into 237 relief centres until the cyclone passes, disaster officials said.

Schools in the northern and eastern provinces, home to millions of people, have been shut until at least Friday [Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP]
But Anuradha Yahampath, governor of the eastern province which includes Trincomalee, said some people were still resisting the evacuation effort.

“I am appealing to people to go to these camps as soon as possible,” he told local media.

“I met some of the fishermen earlier. They are aware of the situation but they are still not ready to leave their homes.”

Schools in the northern and eastern provinces, home to millions of people, have been shut until at least Friday.

By Thursday, the cyclone’s path will carry it northwest towards the Arabian Sea, Karunanayake said.

Burevi is projected to move into southern India by early on Friday, Indian weather officials have said but is expected to cause less damage there.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Key test: South Koreans sit university exam amid COVID-19 surge

A student checks the time before the start of a college entrance exam amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at an exam hall in Seoul on December 3, 2020. (Photo by KIM HONG-JI / POOL / AFP)

CDC warns US of COVID-19 ‘rough times’ as hospitalisations surge

The University of Washington's influential Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has projected the toll could reach nearly 450,000 by March 1 without greater attention to social distancing and mask-wearing [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Former French President Giscard d’Estaing dies of COVID-19 at 94

Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing has died of complications from COVID-19. He was 94. [File: Morris Mac Matzen/Reuters]

US: Biden, top Democrats back bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill

President-elect Joe Biden is backing a bipartisan move in Congress to pass a $908bn COVID-19 relief package before the end of the year [Leah Millis/Reuters]
Most Read

Saudi Arabia, Qatar near agreement in Gulf crisis: Sources

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks in Doha on Wednesday with outgoing Trump adviser Jared Kushner [QNA]

Trump discussed pre-emptive pardons for family: Reports

Among those President Trump reportedly asked about pardons for include his eldest children, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Afghan gov’t, Taliban announce breakthrough deal in peace talks

The agreement comes after months of discussions in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in negotiations encouraged by the United States [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Trump releases video repeating debunked election fraud claims

United States President Donald Trump again alleged fraud and accused the Democrats of 'stealing' the election [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]