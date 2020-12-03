Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19: US reports highest number of daily deaths since April

US reported almost 2,700 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure closer to 274,000.

US officials hope that 40 percent of adults in the US could be immunised in three months [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
US officials hope that 40 percent of adults in the US could be immunised in three months [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
3 Dec 2020

The number of people who have died due to the coronavirus in a single day in the United States has reached a new record as the country reported almost 2,700 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest number since April.

The grim figure, reported on Wednesday, came as new hospital admissions went past the 100,000-mark, prompting health experts to warn that the numbers are likely to increase.

The US has reported almost 14 million coronavirus cases and more than 273,000 deaths.

“We are now in that range, potentially, to start to see 150,000, 200,000 to 250,000 deaths a day from this virus,”  Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Al Jazeera.

“So the mortality concerns are real and I do think, unfortunately, that before we see February, we could be close to 40,000 to 50,000 who have died from the virus.”

The worrying projection came as the United Kingdom granted emergency approval to the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine after results showed its jab was 95 percent effective.

A US Food and Drug Administration panel of external advisers will meet on December 10 to discuss whether to recommend emergency-use authorisation of the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna’s vaccine, which employs similar technology as Pfizer’s and was also nearly 95 percent effective in preventing illness in a pivotal clinical trial, is expected to be reviewed a week later.

US officials hope that 40 percent of adults in the US could be given the shots in three months.

“We can make our first shipment of the vaccine to states this month and we are on track to be able to ship enough vaccines for 20 million Americans before the end of the year,” said US health secretary Alex Azar.

“Of course we are all eager to vaccinate every American who wants it .. and we expect to be at that point by the end of the spring,” he added.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Twitter expands hate speech rules to include race, ethnicity

A Twitter spokeswoman said the company had planned from the start to add new categories to the policy over time [File: Getty Images]

US bans cotton imports from China producer, citing ‘slave labour’

Eliminating cotton originating in China's Xinjiang province from apparel supply chains could prove difficult [File: Stringer/AFP, Getty Images via Bloomberg]

Pakistan sentences three top JuD leaders for ‘terror financing’

Pakistan has stepped up arrests and prosecutions on terrorism-financing charges after revamping its anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing infrastructure [File: Murtaza Syed/AFP]

Gaza: Life ‘extraordinarily difficult’ for people with disability

About 48,000 people in Gaza, or about 2.4 percent of the population, have a disability, according to official statistics [File: Said Khatib/AFP]
Most Read

Saudi Arabia, Qatar near agreement in Gulf crisis: Sources

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks in Doha on Wednesday with outgoing Trump adviser Jared Kushner [QNA]

Trump releases video repeating debunked election fraud claims

United States President Donald Trump again alleged fraud and accused the Democrats of 'stealing' the election [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Why are thousands of Indian farmers protesting?

Farmers from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, angry at recently enacted farm laws, have been trying to stage protests in the capital, New Delhi [FIle: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Trump discussed pre-emptive pardons for family: Reports

Among those President Trump reportedly asked about pardons for include his eldest children, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]