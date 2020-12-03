Live
News|Politics

Australia adopts new veto powers over foreign agreements

Federal government secures new powers over agreements amid deepening spat with China.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backed the law as necessary to ensure policies are in the country's best interests [Alex Ellinghausen/AAP Image/Pool via Reuters]
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backed the law as necessary to ensure policies are in the country's best interests [Alex Ellinghausen/AAP Image/Pool via Reuters]
3 Dec 2020

Australia’s parliament on Thursday passed legislation giving the federal government power to veto any agreement struck with foreign states, a move likely to anger China and intensify a bitter diplomatic spat between the two countries.

The law allows the federal government to block any agreement between Australian states, councils or institutions and a foreign government, such as a controversial 2018 deal between the state of Victoria and China.

“Australia’s policies and plans, the rules that we make for our country are made here in Australia according to our needs and our interests,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Morrison has stressed the law is not aimed at any country but it is widely seen by analysts as directed at China.

“It creates another trigger for the relationship to deteriorate,” said Melissa Conley Tyler, a research fellow at the Asia Institute of the University of Melbourne.

Under the terms of the new law, the foreign minister can veto any agreements with foreign governments if they “adversely affect Australia’s foreign relations” or are “inconsistent with Australian foreign policy”.

One deal expected to come under the spotlight is Victoria’s participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which Morrison said weakens the federal government’s ability to control foreign policy.

Morrison declined to comment on whether that arrangement would be vetoed.

Relations between Australia and China, its largest trading partner, have soured since Morrison called for an independent international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

Beijing has also taken umbrage at Canberra’s blocking of a recent agricultural deal, its barring of Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G network and legislation outlawing foreign interference in Australia’s domestic politics.

China has blocked billions of dollars worth of Australian exports from lobsters to wine in recent months and refused to accept phone calls from Australian ministers.

Ties soured further this week when a senior Chinese official posted a fake image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child, prompting Morrison to demand an apology from Beijing.

Australian universities earn billions of dollars in tuition fees from Chinese students but some of their agreements with state-backed Chinese institutions may now come under closer scrutiny.

Last year Australia’s New South Wales state scrapped a Chinese-funded language programme in schools amid fears about foreign influence.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Rights groups urge Bangladesh to halt Rohingya relocation

Humanitarian and human rights groups have urged a halt to the move, saying the island, which emerged from the sea 20 years ago and has never been inhabited, is flood-prone and vulnerable to frequent cyclones [File: AFP]

Key test: South Koreans sit university exam amid COVID-19 surge

A student checks the time before the start of a college entrance exam amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at an exam hall in Seoul on December 3, 2020. (Photo by KIM HONG-JI / POOL / AFP)

Cyclone Burevi slams into eastern Sri Lanka

The island's disaster management centre advised those living near its path to stay indoors [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]

CDC warns US of COVID-19 ‘rough times’ as hospitalisations surge

The University of Washington's influential Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has projected the toll could reach nearly 450,000 by March 1 without greater attention to social distancing and mask-wearing [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Most Read

Saudi Arabia, Qatar near agreement in Gulf crisis: Sources

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks in Doha on Wednesday with outgoing Trump adviser Jared Kushner [QNA]

Why are thousands of Indian farmers protesting?

Farmers from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, angry at recently enacted farm laws, have been trying to stage protests in the capital, New Delhi [FIle: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Afghan gov’t, Taliban announce breakthrough deal in peace talks

The agreement comes after months of discussions in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in negotiations encouraged by the United States [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Trump discussed pre-emptive pardons for family: Reports

Among those President Trump reportedly asked about pardons for include his eldest children, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]