US Senate to consider override of Trump defence bill veto

If as expected the Senate follows the US House in vote, it would be first veto override of Trump’s presidency.

The US Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to override President Donald Trump’s veto of an annual defence policy bill, potentially dealing Trump his first veto override and putting Republicans in the unfamiliar position of publicly bucking the president.

The US House voted 322-87, including 109 Republicans, to override the veto Monday – easily clearing the two-thirds vote threshold needed. The bill originally passed the Senate 84-13 earlier this month, well above the 67 votes needed for an override.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes a 3 percent pay raise for US troops and authorizes more than $740bn for military programs and construction.

But Trump, who vetoed the bill last week, complained about various provisions in the bill, including changing the names of military bases that honour Confederate leaders. He also is upset that the bill does not include language that would soften protections of social media companies, something that authors of the legislation say is not relevant to a defence policy bill.

In his veto message, Trump said the bill “fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions. It is a ‘gift’ to China and Russia.”

On Tuesday, following the House override vote, Trump slammed “weak and tired Republican ‘leadership’” and demanded, “Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW! Senate should not approve NDAA until fixed!!!”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last week publicly urged the president not to veto the bill and promised an override if Trump did.

“My intention was and is to ensure the Senate continues fulfilling our obligation to the men and women of our armed forces,” McConnell said.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe argued that the bill, which has been passed without controversy every year since 1961, must become law.

“The NDAA has become law every year for 59 years straight because it’s absolutely vital to our national security and our troops,” Inhofe said. “This year must not be an exception.”

Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who has championed higher direct payments to Americans, threatened late on Monday to block the Senate from moving quickly to override Trump’s veto of the defence bill until McConnell agrees to allow a separate vote on Trump’s call to increase direct COVID relief payments to Americans to $2,000.

“This week on the Senate floor Mitch McConnell wants to vote to override Trump’s veto of the $740 billion defense funding bill and then head home for the New Year,” Sanders said on Twitter.

“I’m going to object until we get a vote on legislation to provide a $2,000 direct payment to the working class.”

The Senate can not vote on the NDAA if there is a dissenting member, under the unanimous consent rules.

Senate Republican leaders have been silent on where they stand on Trump’s $2,000 direct payment idea. He surprised Congress with it last week and delayed signing a pandemic relief bill while complaining about the “measly” $600 payment included in the bill.

The House voted to increase the direct payments Monday, with overwhelming support from Democrats.

It is unclear whether Senate Republicans will take up the issue as many conservatives oppose larger payments, despite Trump’s support for the idea, arguing that they will add hundreds of billions of dollars to the federal government’s pandemic relief costs.

Trump’s push for the $2,000 payments has put him at odds with many congressional Republicans, something that has not happened often during his presidency. In the House, 130 Republicans voted against the increase on Monday and Senate Republican leaders have not responded to Trump’s zeal for the idea.

Some Senate Republicans, however, have expressed support for the increase, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, who is up for election next week in one of two runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate next year.