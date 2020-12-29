Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

UK needs tighter COVID rules to avert catastrophe: Epidemiologist

Country at epicentre of new variant entering ‘very dangerous new phase of the pandemic’, leading gov’t adviser says.

Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries newborn Theo Anderson, who was born prematurely, to his mother Kirsty Anderson, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital, during the COVID outbreak [File: Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters]
Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries newborn Theo Anderson, who was born prematurely, to his mother Kirsty Anderson, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital, during the COVID outbreak [File: Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters]
29 Dec 2020

Britain’s government needs to bring in tighter coronavirus lockdown rules to avert a fresh wave of deaths from a new strain of the disease, a leading epidemiologist and government adviser warns.

Britain reported 41,385 new COVID cases on Monday, the highest number since testing became widely available in the middle of 2020, and English hospitals say they have more COVID patients than during the first wave of the pandemic in April.

“We are entering a very dangerous new phase of the pandemic, and we’re going to need decisive early national action to prevent a catastrophe in January and February,” said Andrew Hayward, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at University College London, on Tuesday.

More than 71,000 people in Britain have died within 28 days of a positive test for the disease.

Hayward, who sits on a British government advisory body on respiratory diseases, said the new strain of COVID that infected people more easily meant existing lockdown measures in England were unlikely to be enough to slow the spread of the disease.

On December 26, Britain’s government expanded the strictest level of COVID restrictions, under which non-essential retailers are shut and people mostly cannot meet in person, to cover almost half of England’s population.

Hayward told the BBC that these curbs needed to be extended further.

“We’re really looking at a situation where we’re moving into near-lockdown,” he said.

Schools in England are due to reopen for many pupils on January 4. Hayward said that, from a purely epidemiological point of view, it would make sense to keep them closed longer, but difficulties poorer pupils faced learning online meant curbs on other areas of public life might be preferable.

Authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own policies on schools and measures to combat COVID.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Indian film star Rajinikanth ends political bid over health fears

Indian actor Rajinikanth, centre, who has had several health scares, said his recent worries had been a 'warning from God' [File: AFP]

Iran launches human trials of its COVID vaccine

A nurse prepares to inject a volunteer taking part in an Iranian COVID vaccine trial in Tehran, Iran December 29, 2020 [WANA via Reuters]

Pakistan, India latest to report cases of coronavirus variant

Globally, more than 81.18 million people reported to be infected by the virus and 1,773,003​ have died [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

More Rohingya moved to Bangladeshi island to begin ‘new life’

Rohingya prepare to board a ship to move to Bhasan Char from Chattogram [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Most Read

ICC awards: Fans baffled as no Pakistan player makes the cut

No players from Pakistan managed to win any of the 10 individual awards or make it to the Test, One-Day International or T20 team of the decade [File: Jon Super via Reuters]

Russia’s ultimatum to Navalny: Return immediately or face jail

Navalny's probation period expires on December 30 [Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP]

Surviving in the ruins of Moria

The remains of the Moria refugee camp after a fire burned it to the ground [Michael Graversen/Al Jazeera]

‘My country in trouble’: WHO chief on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has spoken of his 'personal pain' over the 'worsening' conflict [Reuters]