Live
News

Mali investigates ‘violations of state security’

The probe comes after half a dozen prominent figures were held for questioning earlier this month.

Mali, which underwent a coup in August, is in the hands of a transitional government [Michele Cattani/AFP]
Mali, which underwent a coup in August, is in the hands of a transitional government [Michele Cattani/AFP]
28 Dec 2020

Authorities in Mali say they have opened an inquiry into the violation of state security, a move that came after half a dozen prominent figures were detained for questioning earlier this month.

The country, which underwent a coup in August, is in the hands of a transitional government scheduled to oversee a return to civilian rule within 18 months.

The public prosecutor in the capital Bamako said a “preliminary inquiry” had been launched by judicial investigators “following a report by the security services relating to violations of state security”.

“The accused … have been placed at the disposal of the [investigators],” prosecutor Mamoudou Kassogue said in a statement, adding that the inquiry was “ongoing”.

Six people were detained on December 21, including Aguibou Tall, who is the half-brother of former Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, and the secretary of the president’s office, Sekou Traore, according to security sources.

Another well-known figure is campaigner and radio presenter Mohamed Youssouf Bathily, who is popular among young Malians.

In the run-up to their arrest, social media said there had been a scheme to “destabilise” transitional institutions set up after the August 18 coup.

Cisse, the last prime minister under former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, denied any involvement in such schemes.

His home in Bamako was searched by unidentified men on December 24, his lawyers said.

The Malian Association for Human Rights (AMDH) said it had visited those detained at a gendarmerie base between December 24 and 27.

Bathily’s lawyer, Zana Kone, said his client was well and had not been maltreated, although his dreadlock-style hair had been shaved off.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

CAR violence forced closure of 800 polling stations: Commission

The election campaign was marred by threats from armed rebel groups [Alexis Huguet/AFP]

What’s in a brooch? Russia bank chief’s accessories offer clues

Elvira Nabiullina has said she enjoys hearing people's different interpretations of her brooches, adding that 'people have rich imaginations' [File: Bloomberg]

Trump versus TikTok: US appeals order blocking restrictions

Officials briefed on the matter told Reuters it is unlikely the US government will resolve the fate of TikTok before President Donald Trump leaves office [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Spain to allow free movement for Gibraltar workers after Brexit

Gibraltar citizens cross the territory's border from the Spanish side [Jon Nazca/Reuters]
Most Read

Saudi court hands prison sentence to women’s rights activist

Al-Halthloul was among a handful of Saudi women who openly called for the right to drive before it was granted in 2018 [Facebook]

How did the pandemic begin? WHO team to seek answers in China

Workers in protective suits take part in the disinfection of Wuhan's Huanan seafood market in early March. Early cases of the disease were thought to be linked to the market [File: cnsphoto via Reuters]

Alibaba crackdown spurs global concerns, $200bn China tech rout

Once hailed as the standard-bearers of China’s economic and technological ascendancy, Alibaba and its compatriots now face increasing pressure from regulators worried about the speed with which they are amassing clout in sensitive arenas [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

UK, Turkey to sign free trade deal on Tuesday

The UK-Turkey trading relationship was worth $25.25bn in 2019, and the UK said its trade deal with Ankara would be the fifth-biggest the trade ministry has negotiated after agreements with Japan, Canada, Switzerland and Norway [File: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg]