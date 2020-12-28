Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Iran set to begin human trials of its COVID vaccine

Health ministry official says seven other Iranian vaccines expected to clear animal trials by late February.

With close to 55,000 deaths and 1.2 million cases, Iran has been the hardest-hit country in the Middle East [File: Akbar Badrkhani/Iranian Health Ministry via AP Photo]
With close to 55,000 deaths and 1.2 million cases, Iran has been the hardest-hit country in the Middle East [File: Akbar Badrkhani/Iranian Health Ministry via AP Photo]
By 
Maziar Motamedi
28 Dec 2020

Tehran, Iran – Iran is due to start testing a domestically produced coronavirus vaccine on human subjects as the country continues to face difficulties in importing sufficient quantities of vaccines due to US sanctions.

The only Iranian-made vaccine to clear animal trials so far, produced by Shifa Pharmed, aims to complete limited tests on 56 volunteers in its initial stage. The tests are expected to last a month, health officials said.

More than 60,000 people signed up for the trials since a call for volunteers was issued by the health ministry last week.

On Monday, a health ministry official said seven other Iranian vaccines are expected to clear animal trials by late February.

“We have a history of manufacturing vaccines at the medical institutes,” Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said on Sunday. “We will prove … that our local vaccine will be superior to many vaccines manufactured around the world.”

Iran has managed to bring its daily COVID-19 fatalities to below 120 this week after more than three months by enforcing partial shutdowns, night-time curfews and continued a ban on intra-city travel.

With close to 55,000 deaths and 1.2 million infections, Iran has been the hardest-hit country in the Middle East.

Importing vaccines

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran announced on Friday that Iran reached an agreement to pay for 16.8 million doses of vaccines from COVAX, a global initiative under the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all countries.

A day later, however, President Hassan Rouhani said the administration of the outgoing US President Donald Trump continues to create roadblocks for Iran and and expressed fear the money could be seized.

After unilaterally reneging on a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers with Iran in 2018, the Trump administration embarked on a “maximum pressure” campaign of economic sanctions on Iran.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Medical Council sent a letter to the WHO, urging the organisation to take measures against US sanctions that have prevented Iran from purchasing coronavirus vaccines.

On Monday, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Karim Hemmati, said Iran is trying to buy one million doses of a vaccine from China that are expected to arrive within a month.

He also said philanthropists have succeeded in securing 150,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which will arrive soon. No details of the philanthropists were provided.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Belarus leader calls meeting of delegates as part of reform plan

Belarus has been rocked by mass protests since August polls [File: Maxim Guchek/BelTA via Reuters]

Thousands protest new Montenegro gov’t bid to change religion law

Protesters accuse government which took power earlier this month of trying to 'erase the Montenegrin state and national identity' [Stevo Vasiljevic/Reuters]

20 in 2020: A young innovator’s lessons in optimism

The '20 in 2020' series by The Take podcast is a global snapshot of how 20 year olds around the world are managing a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, a global recession and unprecedented social challenges. (Al Jazeera)

Climate catastrophes cost nations billions in 2020, report finds

The United States was hit by the highest economic costs, suffering from both a record-breaking hurricane season and a record-breaking wildfire season, adding up to more than $60 billion in damages, a report by charity Christian Aid found [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]
Most Read

Saudi court hands prison sentence to women’s rights activist

Al-Halthloul was among a handful of Saudi women who openly called for the right to drive before it was granted in 2018 [Facebook]

How did the pandemic begin? WHO team to seek answers in China

Workers in protective suits take part in the disinfection of Wuhan's Huanan seafood market in early March. Early cases of the disease were thought to be linked to the market [File: cnsphoto via Reuters]

Gaza Airport: The legacy of a Palestinian dream

Palestinian workers prepare cement blocks for building the international airport in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, 1997 [File: Abed Khateeb/AP Photo]

A simple guide: 10 things to know about the Brexit deal

An electronic billboard shows a British government information message advising business to prepare for Brexit, in London, December 4, 2020 [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]