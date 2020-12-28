Live
Live updates
News|Coronavirus pandemic

South Korea latest country to detect new COVID variant: Live news

Latest updates as South Korea accelerates efforts to launch vaccination programme, South Africa reaches one million cases mark.

Globally, more than 80.4 million people have been infected by the coronavirus with 1.7 million deaths [Jung Yeon-je /AFP]
Globally, more than 80.4 million people have been infected by the coronavirus with 1.7 million deaths [Jung Yeon-je /AFP]
28 Dec 2020

South Korea is accelerating efforts to launch a coronavirus vaccination programme it announced the detection of its first cases of the virus variant originally identified in the UK.

South Africa, meanwhile, reached the grim milestone of one million coronavirus cases on Monday.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3-trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown.

Globally, more than 80.4 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, and 1.7 million have died.

Here are the latest updates:

Japan PM says ‘virus recognises no holidays’

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has asked his ministers to remain ready to implement measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infections, after daily case numbers hit a string of record highs in recent days.

“The virus recognises no year-end or New Year holidays. I ask each minister to raise the level of their sense of urgency and thoroughly carry out counter measures,” Suga told a meeting of the government’s taskforce on coronavirus responses.

Approval of Oxford/AstraZeneca could relax restrictions

British regulatory approval of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca could accelerate the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said.

Gove said that the independent regulator had to assess the vaccine, but if it was approved there would be a “significant increase” in vaccine available. Britain is already rolling out a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period.

The new regulation, effective January 1, comes days after Indonesia banned travelers from the Britain and tightened rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia to limit the spread of the new strain.

Earlier this year Indonesia banned all tourists but some exemptions have been made for business travelers. The new regulation applies to all foreign visitors with the exception of high-level government officials, she said.

Pfizer delayed delivery of new batch of vaccine to Spain by one day

Pfizer has postponed the delivery of a new batch of the coronavirus vaccine to Spain by one day to Tuesday due to a logistics hurdle.

Spain started vaccinating people on Sunday.

Health Minister Salvador Illa expected around 70 percent of the country’s population to be immunized by the end of the summer.

Britain’s plans for staggered school return under review

Cabinet office minister Michael Gove said the current plan was that students doing GCSEs and A-levels this year and the children of key workers would return to school next week, with other secondary school students returning the following week. But he said that this could be changed.

“We do keep things under review, and we’ll be talking to head teachers and teachers in the next 24, 48 hours just to make sure that our plans… are really robust,” Gove told Times Radio.

China jails citizen-journalist for four years over Wuhan virus reporting

Zhang Zhan, 37, the first such person known to have been tried, was among a handful of people whose firsthand accounts from crowded hospitals and empty streets painted a more dire picture of the pandemic epicentre than the official narrative.

He was handed the sentence on grounds of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” her lawyer said.

“We will probably appeal,” the lawyer, Ren Quanniu, told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban

Saudi Arabia extended a ban on entry to the kingdom for another week amid fears of the new coronavirus variant.

The government said it was evaluating the current situation while allowing non-citizens to leave the kingdom and allowing entry for exceptional cases.

Thailand confirms 144 new infections

Thailand’s new cases include 129 local infections and 15 arriving from abroad, the public health ministry said in a statement.

The country has confirmed a total of 6,285 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths since its first case in late January.

Mexico elderly could get coronavirus vaccines in January

Mexico expects to finish administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers by early January, before moving to inoculate elderly people in the month’s second half, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

South Korea to accelerate virus vaccine efforts

South Korean officials are vowing to speed up efforts to launch a public vaccination programme as the new variant was found in three people who had entered South Korea from London, UK, on December 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The KDCA reported 808 new cases as of midnight Sunday, the lowest since a record 1,241 infections were logged on Friday.

Read more here

South Africa’s cases cross the one-million mark

South Africa logged its millionth case of COVID-19, the pandemic showing no signs of letting up.

The country had 800,000 recorded cases early in December.

Read more here

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan says one dead in Armenian attack

Heavy fighting erupted in late September in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, killing more than 5,600 people on both sides [File: Aziz Karimov/Reuters]

Sydney told to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks from home

Sydney puts on a huge fireworks display on New Year's Eve [File: Peter Parks/AFP]

Reuters cameraman ‘arrested, held without charge’ in Ethiopia

Gemechu was handcuffed and taken away in front of his family last Thursday by 10 armed federal police officers, Reuters said [Reuters]

Bangladesh starts moving more Rohingya refugees to remote island

Rohingya refugees queue after disembarking from a Bangladesh Navy ship on the island of Bashar Char on December 4 [AFP]
Most Read

How did the pandemic begin? WHO team to seek answers in China

Workers in protective suits take part in the disinfection of Wuhan's Huanan seafood market in early March. Early cases of the disease were thought to be linked to the market [File: cnsphoto via Reuters]

Trump signs COVID relief bill amid pressure, but adds conditions

US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida on December 27 [Marco Bello/Reuters]

Gaza Airport: The legacy of a Palestinian dream

Palestinian workers prepare cement blocks for building the international airport in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, 1997 [File: Abed Khateeb/AP Photo]

Indian officer accused of planting weapons on Kashmir civilians

In September, the Indian army admitted its soldiers exceeded powers under the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the killing of the civilians [File: Mukhtar Khan/AP Photo]