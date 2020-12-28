South Korea is accelerating efforts to launch a coronavirus vaccination programme it announced the detection of its first cases of the virus variant originally identified in the UK.

South Africa, meanwhile, reached the grim milestone of one million coronavirus cases on Monday.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3-trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown.

Globally, more than 80.4 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, and 1.7 million have died.

1 hour ago (09:37 GMT)

Japan PM says ‘virus recognises no holidays’

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has asked his ministers to remain ready to implement measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infections, after daily case numbers hit a string of record highs in recent days.

“The virus recognises no year-end or New Year holidays. I ask each minister to raise the level of their sense of urgency and thoroughly carry out counter measures,” Suga told a meeting of the government’s taskforce on coronavirus responses.

1 hour ago (09:35 GMT)

Approval of Oxford/AstraZeneca could relax restrictions

British regulatory approval of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca could accelerate the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said.

Gove said that the independent regulator had to assess the vaccine, but if it was approved there would be a “significant increase” in vaccine available. Britain is already rolling out a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

1 hour ago (09:34 GMT)

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period.

The new regulation, effective January 1, comes days after Indonesia banned travelers from the Britain and tightened rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia to limit the spread of the new strain.

Earlier this year Indonesia banned all tourists but some exemptions have been made for business travelers. The new regulation applies to all foreign visitors with the exception of high-level government officials, she said.

2 hours ago (08:22 GMT)

Pfizer delayed delivery of new batch of vaccine to Spain by one day

Pfizer has postponed the delivery of a new batch of the coronavirus vaccine to Spain by one day to Tuesday due to a logistics hurdle.

Spain started vaccinating people on Sunday.

Health Minister Salvador Illa expected around 70 percent of the country’s population to be immunized by the end of the summer.

2 hours ago (08:20 GMT)

Britain’s plans for staggered school return under review

Cabinet office minister Michael Gove said the current plan was that students doing GCSEs and A-levels this year and the children of key workers would return to school next week, with other secondary school students returning the following week. But he said that this could be changed.

“We do keep things under review, and we’ll be talking to head teachers and teachers in the next 24, 48 hours just to make sure that our plans… are really robust,” Gove told Times Radio.

4 hours ago (07:02 GMT)

China jails citizen-journalist for four years over Wuhan virus reporting

Zhang Zhan, 37, the first such person known to have been tried, was among a handful of people whose firsthand accounts from crowded hospitals and empty streets painted a more dire picture of the pandemic epicentre than the official narrative.

He was handed the sentence on grounds of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” her lawyer said.

“We will probably appeal,” the lawyer, Ren Quanniu, told Reuters.

4 hours ago (06:18 GMT)

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban

Saudi Arabia extended a ban on entry to the kingdom for another week amid fears of the new coronavirus variant.

The government said it was evaluating the current situation while allowing non-citizens to leave the kingdom and allowing entry for exceptional cases.

5 hours ago (06:02 GMT)

Thailand confirms 144 new infections

Thailand’s new cases include 129 local infections and 15 arriving from abroad, the public health ministry said in a statement.

The country has confirmed a total of 6,285 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths since its first case in late January.

5 hours ago (06:05 GMT)

Mexico elderly could get coronavirus vaccines in January

Mexico expects to finish administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers by early January, before moving to inoculate elderly people in the month’s second half, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

5 hours ago (06:07 GMT)

South Korea to accelerate virus vaccine efforts

South Korean officials are vowing to speed up efforts to launch a public vaccination programme as the new variant was found in three people who had entered South Korea from London, UK, on December 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The KDCA reported 808 new cases as of midnight Sunday, the lowest since a record 1,241 infections were logged on Friday.

1 hour ago (09:33 GMT)

South Africa’s cases cross the one-million mark

South Africa logged its millionth case of COVID-19, the pandemic showing no signs of letting up.

The country had 800,000 recorded cases early in December.

