US: Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3

A US serviceman has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Duke Webb, 37, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder [Winnebago County Sheriff's Office via AP Photo]
27 Dec 2020

A US serviceman from Florida has been charged in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley in which three people were killed and three others wounded, authorities have said.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J Hanley said Duke Webb, 37, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, on Saturday evening.

Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting at about 7pm (01:00 GMT on Sunday), Rockford police chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference on Sunday morning.

“I am very confident the officers that were on the scene in the building were able to stop further violence,” O’Shea said.

He said the three who died were all men, aged 73, 65 and 69, but did not provide their names.

Additionally, he said, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and airlifted to hospital in Madison in stable condition, and a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder was treated at a hospital and released. A 62-year-old man underwent surgery overnight after suffering multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, the chief said.

The bowling alley was closed at the time of the shooting, in accordance with restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, O’Shea said. But a bar upstairs was open. The chief said the upstairs venue has double doors that open to the outside, ensuring the bar is in compliance with Illinois’s COVID-19 mitigation guidance.

Up to 25 people were at Don Carter Lanes when the shooting happened, but most escaped or hid, O’Shea said. The teens who were wounded were picking up food at the carryout section of the bowling alley, he said.

He said the suspect tried to conceal his weapons before his arrest, and that he was apprehended without officers firing a shot. Webb is an active military man, and investigators are in touch with the US Army, O’Shea said.

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the deadliest year on record for homicides in the city of nearly 170,000 residents located about 80 miles (129km) northwest of Chicago. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

“As we come to the end of this most difficult year and we look ahead at this New Year upon us, we know that this type of violence needs to stop,” Mayor Tom McNamara said.

“And today, with the eyes of the country upon us, we need to show as Rockfordians how we respond to an incident such as this, as one Rockford, supporting one another.”

Source : AP
