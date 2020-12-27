Live
News|Rohingya

Bangladesh ‘set to move’ new group of Rohingya to remote island

About 1,000 Rohingya refugees will be moved to a remote, cyclone-prone island despite calls by rights groups to stop relocation.

Rohingya refugees are transported on a naval vessel to Bhashan Char, or floating island, in the Bay of Bengal, from Chittagong, Bangladesh [File: AP Photo]
Rohingya refugees are transported on a naval vessel to Bhashan Char, or floating island, in the Bay of Bengal, from Chittagong, Bangladesh [File: AP Photo]
27 Dec 2020

Bangladesh is set to move a second batch of Rohingya refugees to the remote island of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal this month, officials say, despite calls by rights groups not to carry out further relocations.

About 1,000 Rohingya refugees, members of a Muslim minority who fled neighbouring Myanmar to escape violence, will be moved to the flood-prone island in the next few days after Bangladesh relocated more than 1,600 earlier this month, two officials with the direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

“They will be moved to Chittagong first and then to Bhasan Char, depending on the high tide,” one of the officials said.

The officials declined to be named as the issue had not been made public.

Mohammed Shamsud Douza, the deputy Bangladesh government official in charge of refugees, said the relocation was voluntary.

“They will not be sent against their will.”

Rohingya on board a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
The UN has said it has not been allowed to carry out a technical and safety assessment of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal and was not involved in the transfer of refugees there.

Bangladesh says it is transferring only people who are willing to go and the move will ease chronic overcrowding in the Cox’s Bazar camps that are home to more than one million Rohingya.

But refugees and humanitarian workers say some of the Rohingya have been coerced into going to the island, which emerged from the sea only 20 years ago.

Several attempts at repatriation of Rohingya to Myanmar have failed after the refugees said they were too fearful of further violence to return.

Source : Reuters
More from News

‘Message of hope’: Europe launches COVID vaccination campaign

Los Olmos nursing home resident Araceli, 96, receives the first injection with a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Spain [Reuters]

Hackings, piracy, economy: How Qatar was undermined in GCC crisis

In the last two months, negotiations over finding a resolution have taken place, with Qatar stressing that political dialogue is the only way to end the blockade [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]

At least 40 feared abducted in northeast Nigeria

The missing loggers were presumed kidnapped by Boko Haram, who are known to maintain camps in the forest [Audu Marte/AFP]

Niger heads to polls in search of first democratic transition

The election is expected to lead to the first transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents [Issouf Sanogo/ AFP]
Most Read

Which countries have reported new variants of COVID-19?

French authorities confirmed the country's first case of the virus variant that prompted strict new lockdown measures in the UK and global travel restrictions [File: Michel Euler/AP Photo]

COVID cases top 80 million as fears grow over new variant

More than 80 million confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected worldwide since the pandemic started [Reuters]

‘We will die’: Hundreds of refugees freezing in Bosnia camp

A refugee walks through the Lipa camp in northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia [Kemal Softic/AP Photo]

Can Scotland become independent?