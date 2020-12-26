Live
News

Uganda calls off search for bodies in Lake Albert boat capsize

Officials say 26 people killed and 21 rescued after the boat sank on Wednesday on the lake that divides Uganda and the DRC.

26 Dec 2020

The Ugandan police say a search for bodies has been called off after a boat capsized earlier this week on Lake Albert – which divides Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – killing dozens.

The boat, which was carrying about 50 people, capsized on Wednesday when it “hit a strong wind” and “went under water”, leaving 26 people dead, local official Ashraf Oromo told AFP news agency on Friday.

The region’s police spokesman Allan Hakiza on Saturday said 21 survivors have been rescued.

“We have called off the search because we have no more claims. We suspect that overloading and bad weather was responsible for the accident. The boat was supposed to carry 40 people,” Hakiza told DPA news agency.

Hundreds of people die each year on Uganda’s lakes and authorities blame the accidents on bad weather, overloading and a near absence of a force to police traffic on the country’s water bodies.

Lake Albert, Africa’s seventh-largest lake, is sandwiched between Uganda and the DRC. Many from both countries, including traders, use the lake to transport goods.

Boat accidents often result in heavy casualties and most accidents that happen in remote places are not even reported. Most of the accidents occur mainly due to overloading, non-compliance with navigation standards and poor condition of vessels.

In June, 18 people drowned when two boats capsized in separate incidents in northeastern DRC.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Can Scotland become independent?

Which countries have reported new variants of COVID-19?

French authorities confirmed the country's first case of the virus variant that prompted strict new lockdown measures in the UK and global travel restrictions [File: Michel Euler/AP Photo]

Venezuela says ‘overloading’ caused deadly migrant boat sinking

The captain of a fishing boat sails off the coast while participating in the search for victims of a shipwreck in Guiria, Venezuela, on December 18 [File: Yuri Cortez/AFP]

Tunisia extends five-year-old state of emergency by six months

Tunisia has seen political and social instability in recent weeks, along with protests in several regions [Tunisian Presidency via AFP]
Most Read

Trump defends veto of massive US defence spending bill

US President Donald Trump objects to language in the bill that would impede his ability to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, South Korea and Germany, among other things [File: Brendan Smialowski/AFP]

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sells for a song

Michael Jackson, who died from an overdose of the anesthetic Propofol in 2009 at age 50, bought the property for Neverland Ranch in 1988 for $19.5m [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP]

Why oil makes Gulf countries vulnerable to Iran

A missile-and-drone attack on Aramco facilities in Eastern Saudi Arabia on September 14, 2019 disrupted global energy supplies temporarily [File: AP/Amr Nabil]

Brexit deal: What happens next and what will change on January 1?

The deal was settled exactly one week before the UK is due to exit the EU’s single market and customs union on December 31 [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]