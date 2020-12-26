Manhunt under way after four injured in Berlin shooting

Vehicle with ‘Stop Globalisation Politics’ and ‘You damn killers of children and old people’ graffitied rams into gate.
Injured taken to hospital in an altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district, police say.
Four people were injured in a shooting in the German capital, Berlin, in the early hours of Saturday, police said, adding that a manhunt was under way for the unidentified assailants who fled the scene.
A police spokeswoman said the four injured were taken to hospital after the altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district, adding there was no indication of a political motive.
Armed police officers were searching the area near the headquarters of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), on foot and by helicopter.
Three of those injured were found in a driveway, the fourth was pulled from a canal in the area and had apparently suffered a leg injury.
Mass shootings are a rare occurrence in Germany.
In October last year, a far-right attacker shot and killed two people in the eastern city of Halle after trying to get into a packed synagogue with home-made weapons.
In July 2016, a teenager used a pistol bought illegally online to kill nine people in a shooting spree at a Munich shopping centre, before turning the weapon on himself.
Most recently there was an attack by about 10 men on a ground-floor flat and a car in Kreuzberg after a 29-year-old was shot.
More to follow