Live
News

Manhunt under way after four injured in Berlin shooting

Injured taken to hospital in an altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district, police say.

Armed police officers were searching the area near the headquarters of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), on foot and by helicopter [Tobias Schwarz/AFP]
Armed police officers were searching the area near the headquarters of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), on foot and by helicopter [Tobias Schwarz/AFP]
26 Dec 2020

Four people were injured in a shooting in the German capital, Berlin, in the early hours of Saturday, police said, adding that a manhunt was under way for the unidentified assailants who fled the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the four injured were taken to hospital after the altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district, adding there was no indication of a political motive.

Armed police officers were searching the area near the headquarters of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), on foot and by helicopter.

Three of those injured were found in a driveway, the fourth was pulled from a canal in the area and had apparently suffered a leg injury.

Mass shootings are a rare occurrence in Germany.

In October last year, a far-right attacker shot and killed two people in the eastern city of Halle after trying to get into a packed synagogue with home-made weapons.

In July 2016, a teenager used a pistol bought illegally online to kill nine people in a shooting spree at a Munich shopping centre, before turning the weapon on himself.

Most recently there was an attack by about 10 men on a ground-floor flat and a car in Kreuzberg after a 29-year-old was shot.

More to follow

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Can Scotland become independent?

Which countries have reported new variants of COVID-19?

French authorities confirmed the country's first case of the virus variant that prompted strict new lockdown measures in the UK and global travel restrictions [File: Michel Euler/AP Photo]

Venezuela says ‘overloading’ caused deadly migrant boat sinking

The captain of a fishing boat sails off the coast while participating in the search for victims of a shipwreck in Guiria, Venezuela, on December 18 [File: Yuri Cortez/AFP]

Tunisia extends five-year-old state of emergency by six months

Tunisia has seen political and social instability in recent weeks, along with protests in several regions [Tunisian Presidency via AFP]
Most Read

Trump defends veto of massive US defence spending bill

US President Donald Trump objects to language in the bill that would impede his ability to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, South Korea and Germany, among other things [File: Brendan Smialowski/AFP]

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sells for a song

Michael Jackson, who died from an overdose of the anesthetic Propofol in 2009 at age 50, bought the property for Neverland Ranch in 1988 for $19.5m [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP]

Why oil makes Gulf countries vulnerable to Iran

A missile-and-drone attack on Aramco facilities in Eastern Saudi Arabia on September 14, 2019 disrupted global energy supplies temporarily [File: AP/Amr Nabil]

Brexit deal: What happens next and what will change on January 1?

The deal was settled exactly one week before the UK is due to exit the EU’s single market and customs union on December 31 [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]