UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in world first

Vaccine to be made available across UK from next week, says government.

The UK on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use and said that it will be rolled out from next week.

“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the government said in a statement.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week,” the statement said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the programme would begin early next week.

“It is very good news,” Hancock said.

The UK’s vaccine committee will decide which priority groups will get the jab first such as care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and people who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

US-based Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and US biotech firm Moderna, have reported preliminary findings of more than 90 percent effectiveness – an unexpectedly high rate – in trials of their vaccines, which are both based on new messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

Pfizer said the UK’s emergency use authorisation marks an historic moment in the fight against COVID-19.

“This authorisation is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK,” said CEO Albert Bourla.

“As we anticipate further authorisations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world.”

Other countries are not far behind. The US and the European Union also are vetting the Pfizer shot along with the vaccine by competitor Moderna.

Pfizer said it would immediately begin shipping limited supplies to the UK – and has been gearing up for even wider distribution if given a similar nod by the US Food and Drug Administration, a decision expected as early as next week.

But doses everywhere are scarce, and initial supplies will be rationed until more is manufactured in the first several months of next year.

UK regulators also are considering another shot made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned “we must first navigate a hard winter” of restrictions to try to curb the virus until there is enough vaccine to go around.

Every country has different rules for determining when an experimental vaccine is safe and effective enough to use.

Intense political pressure to be the first to roll out a rigorously scientifically tested shot coloured the race in the US and UK, even as researchers pledged to cut no corners.

In contrast, China and Russia have offered different vaccinations to their citizens ahead of late-stage testing.

Tested in tens of thousands

The shots made by Pfizer and BioNTech were tested in tens of thousands of people.

While that study is not complete, early results suggest the vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease.

The companies told regulators that of the first 170 infections detected in study volunteers, only eight were among people who had received the actual vaccine and the rest had gotten a dummy shot.

“This is an extraordinarily strong protection,” Dr Ugur Sahin, BioNTech’s CEO, recently told The Associated Press.

The companies also reported no serious side effects, although vaccine recipients may experience temporary pain and flu-like reactions immediately after injections.

But experts caution that a vaccine cleared for emergency use is still experimental and final testing must be completed. Still to be determined is whether the Pfizer-BioNTech shots protect against people spreading the coronavirus without showing symptoms.

Another question is how long protection lasts.

The vaccine also has been tested in only a small number of children, none younger than 12, and there is no information on its effects on pregnant women.