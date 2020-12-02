Live
News

Uganda: Bobi Wine suspends election campaign over violence

Uganda’s singer and politician seeking to end decades-long rule of 76-year-old President Museveni in January 14 election.

Violence has escalated in Uganda as authorities crack down on supporters of Bobi Wine, who is seeking to end the decades-long rule of President Yoweri Museveni [File: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
Violence has escalated in Uganda as authorities crack down on supporters of Bobi Wine, who is seeking to end the decades-long rule of President Yoweri Museveni [File: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
2 Dec 2020

Bobi Wine, the Ugandan singer and presidential candidate, suspended his campaign on Tuesday after members of his campaign team were injured and his car shot at during clashes between security personnel and his supporters.

The developments were the latest in escalating violence in Uganda as authorities crack down on supporters of 38-year-old Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.

Bobi Wine is seeking to end the decades-long rule of 76-year-old President Yoweri Museveni in an election scheduled for January 14.

Earlier on Tuesday, Daniel Oyerwot, a music producer for Bobi Wine, was wounded in the mouth by a rubber bullet during the clashes, according to a spokesman for his party.

The singer said on Twitter that several members other of his staff were wounded and some were in critical condition.

He added that he and his supporters attempted to move to another campaign venue, located in Jinja in eastern Uganda, but security personnel blocked him and shot and blew out his car’s tyres.

Bobi Wine was expected to visit the Electoral Commission on Wednesday to voice his discontent.

Clashes were reported between security personnel and Bobi Wine’s supporters on Tuesday [File: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
Last month, 54 people were killed, President Museveni said on Sunday, as police and military battled to quell riots in multiple cities that erupted after Bobi Wine was arrested for alleged violation of anti-coronavirus rules.

Museveni, who has been in power since 1986 and had the constitution amended twice to allow him to run a sixth time in 2021, is seeking another five-year term in the January polls.

Since expressing his intention to run in the election, Bobi Wine has been arrested multiple times.

His large following has rattled the governing National Resistance Movement party, and security forces have frequently fired tear gas at his rallies and detained and beaten his supporters, according to witnesses.

Many young supporters say they are drawn to Bobi Wine by the criticism of Museveni’s government he has in his lyrics. Others say that as a young leader, he is better positioned to tackle the challenges they face.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Japan: Nike advertisement on bullying, racism faces backlash, boycott calls

Nike Japan said on its website it believes in the transformative nature of sports [File: David S. Bustamante/Getty Images]

Joshua Wong jailed for 13.5 months over 2019 ‘illegal assembly’

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong is escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 [Kin Cheung/ AP]

New Zealand declares climate emergency

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks in the parliament on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Wellington [Nick Perry/ AP]

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in world first

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a 'Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine' sticker and a medical syringe in front of a Pfizer logo in this illustration taken on October 30, 2020 [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Most Read

Jared Kushner takes on Qatar blockade in Middle East ‘swan song’

Kushner has been the White House's point man in the Middle East throughout the administration of his father-in-law Donald Trump [File: Jonathan Ernst/The Associated Press]

China-Australia tensions explained in 500 words

In May, China curbed Australian beef imports and levied tariffs totalling 80.5 percent on Australian barley [AP Photo]

Running over the ruins of my home: Lahore’s Orange Train

The Orange Line Metro Train on its first test-run, travels along a track in a neighbourhood in Lahore, Pakistan on May 16, 2018 [File:Mohsin Raza/Reuters]

India plans dam on Brahmaputra river against Chinese projects

Some analysts warned that damming the Brahmaputra could potentially develop into another flashpoint, as Beijing's dam-building activities moved closer to the Indian border [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]