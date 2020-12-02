Live
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Trump discussed pre-emptive pardons for family: Reports

The president is said to be worried about future investigations of his children and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Among those President Trump reportedly asked about pardons for include his eldest children, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
Among those President Trump reportedly asked about pardons for include his eldest children, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
2 Dec 2020

US President Donald Trump is looking into granting pardons to his three eldest children, his son-in-law and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the New York Times and other US media have reported.

Trump is said to be worried that Joe Biden’s eventual attorney general will target Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, as well as Giuliani, and has discussed with his advisers granting pre-emptive pardons that would shield them from federal charges.

Giuliani slammed the Times report after it was published using the Twitter hashtag, #FakeNews.

Conservative talk show host Sean Hannity, with whom Trump has a close relationship, brought the idea up on Monday saying: “The president out the door needs to pardon his whole family and himself because they want this witch hunt to go on in perpetuity, they’re so full of rage and insanity against the president.”

None of those being considered for pardons has been accused of or charged with federal crimes, so it is unclear how these specific pre-emptive pardons would work if Trump grants them.

Giuliani is currently under investigation by federal prosecutors for his role and the roles of two of his associates in trying to persuade Ukrainian government officials to help them dig up damaging information on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

What is clear is that presidential pardons only affect federal charges and sentences. Those receiving presidential pardons are not shielded from state and local investigations and charges. There is currently an investigation into Trump’s business by the Manhattan district attorney, which threatens to ensnare not only Trump but his daughter, Ivanka.

Pre-emptive presidential pardons have previously been granted in cases where the crime was clear but before somebody was charged. President Gerald Ford’s 1974 pardon of former President Richard Nixon for any crimes he “has committed or may have committed” as part of the Watergate scandal is the highest-profile example of a pre-emptive pardon.

There would be nothing illegal about Trump granting pardons to his family members. In 2001, just before leaving office, President Bill Clinton pardoned his brother, Roger, who was convicted on federal drug charges.

Meanwhile, the Reuters news agency has reported the US Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funnelling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed in federal court.

US District Judge Beryl Howell on Tuesday released a heavily redacted order that described what she called a “bribery-for-pardon” investigation.

About half of the 18-page document was blacked out, with the publicly available version providing few details of the alleged scheme, and naming none of the people potentially involved.

A Justice Department official said no government official is or was a target of the investigation.

The document said federal prosecutors in Washington said they had obtained evidence of a bribery scheme in which someone “would offer a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence.”

Trump called reports of the “bribery-for-pardon” investigation “fake news”.

Last week, Trump pardoned his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Flynn pardon was the first in what is expected to be a flurry of pardons in Trump’s final days. His term ends on January 20, 2021.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Lebanon ex-army boss, intelligence heads charged with corruption

General Jean Kahwaji held the post of commander of Lebanon's armed forces from 2008 till 2017 [File: Hussam Chbaro/Reuters]

Putin orders start of Russia’s mass COVID vaccination programme

The Kremlin earlier gave assurances that Russians were first in line to be vaccinated [ Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters]

Nasrin Sotoudeh: Iran human rights lawyer ordered back to jail

Respected human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes in 2019 [EPA]

Armed bank robbers storm another Brazilian town, battle police

Police officers surround an area where explosives were found, after a gang robbed a Banco do Brasil (Bank of Brazil) branch in Criciuma, Santa Catarina state, Brazil [Guilherme Ferreira/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Unwarranted’: India slams Canada PM’s remarks on farmer protests

On Tuesday, #Canada was trending on Twitter as Indians shared their views on social media in the wake of Trudeau's comments [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

Kurd vs Kurd: Fears of full-scale war rise in northern Iraq

Peshmerga forces are being redeployed to Erbil and Dohuk provinces after helping to defeat the armed group ISIL [File: Ari Jalal/Reuters]

Afghan gov’t, Taliban announce breakthrough deal in peace talks

The agreement comes after months of discussions in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in negotiations encouraged by the United States [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

EU criticises ‘hasty’ UK approval of COVID-19 vaccine

A dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination of BioNTech and Pfizer is pictured in this undated handout photo, as the UK became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, in Mainz, Germany [BioNTech SE 2020, all rights reserved/Handout via Reuters]