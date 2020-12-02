Live
News|Weather

Sri Lanka: Tens of thousands evacuated as Cyclone Burevi nears

About 75,000 people evacuated from homes from the east coast, where tropical cyclone Burevi is expected to make landfall.

Sri Lankan fishermen arrange their accessories on the beach as they prepare for cyclonic storm Burevi [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
Sri Lankan fishermen arrange their accessories on the beach as they prepare for cyclonic storm Burevi [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
2 Dec 2020

Sri Lanka has evacuated 75,000 people from homes on the east coast, where tropical cyclone Burevi, packing winds of 80-90 kph (50-56 mph) is expected to hit the island nation late on Wednesday.

The cyclone is likely to damage coastal buildings and power lines, and unleash flash floods, the island’s disaster management centre said, advising those living near its path to stay indoors.

Those evacuated from the Trincomalee district, expected to be hit the hardest, have been moved into 237 relief centres until the cyclone passes, disaster officials said.

“By this evening or night, the cyclone will hit land,” said Athula Karunanayake, the chief of the meteorology department.

“Some areas will get more than 200 mm (eight inches) of rain.”

By Thursday, the cyclone’s path will carry it northwest towards the Arabian Sea, he said, however.

Residents prepare sand bags to protect their homes ahead of cyclone Burevi landfall in Sri Lanka’s north-eastern coast in Trincomalee [AFP]
Authorities in the Northern Province, home to more than a million people, will keep schools shut until at least Friday.

Burevi is projected to move into southern India by early on Friday, Indian weather officials have said, but is expected to cause less damage there.

India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said late on Tuesday it had deployed 26 teams across the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“Ready for cyclone,” tweeted the NDRF director-general on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert in several areas across both states and suspended fishing activity in some areas until Friday.

Last Thursday, a more powerful cyclone skirted northern Sri Lanka but hit Tamil Nadu with full force, uprooting trees and delivering 300 mm (12 inches) of rain in some areas.

Authorities in the Northern Province, home to more than a million people, will keep schools shut until at least Friday [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
But more accurate forecasting and the timely evacuation of several hundred thousand people were credited with keeping the number of people reported killed to three, a fraction of the death tolls in previous years.

Seven people were killed and some 20,000 lost their homes three years ago in Sri Lanka’s northeast following a similar cyclone during the monsoon season.

Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh depend on the monsoon for power generation as well as irrigation, but excessive downpours and storms cause casualties and destroy property almost every year.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Putin hails Armenian PM’s ‘courage’ in signing Karabakh deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019 [Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters]

Israel releases over $1bn of withheld tax funds to Palestinians

In May, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stopped coordination with Israel in response to Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank [File: Nasser Nasser/AP]

Pakistan’s new regulations aim to ‘silence the internet’

Farooqi, centre, was arrested for tweeting criticism of the Pakistani government and military [Courtesy of Sameer Mandhro]

Thai PM wins crucial legal battle amid renewed protests

Prayuth Chan-ocha had said he would respect the court's decision even if it ruled against him [Bloomberg]
Most Read

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in world first

Pfizer said the UK’s emergency use authorisation marks an historic moment in the fight against COVID-19 [File: Handout via Reuters]

Jared Kushner takes on Qatar blockade in Middle East ‘swan song’

Kushner has been the White House's point man in the Middle East throughout the administration of his father-in-law Donald Trump [File: Jonathan Ernst/The Associated Press]

‘Unwarranted’: India slams Canada PM’s remarks on farmer protests

On Tuesday, #Canada was trending on Twitter as Indians shared their views on social media in the wake of Trudeau's comments [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

China-Australia tensions explained in 500 words

In May, China curbed Australian beef imports and levied tariffs totalling 80.5 percent on Australian barley [AP Photo]