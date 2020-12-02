Live
News|Muammar Gaddafi

Malta jails Libyan plane hijacker for 25 years

The Afriqiyah Airlines Airbus 320 was on an internal flight to Tripoli when hijacked in 2016 by supporters of Gaddafi.

One of the hijackers of a Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 surrenders to the Maltese military on the runway at Malta International Airport [File: Darrin Zammit-Lupi/Reuters]
One of the hijackers of a Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 surrenders to the Maltese military on the runway at Malta International Airport [File: Darrin Zammit-Lupi/Reuters]
2 Dec 2020

One of two Libyan men who hijacked a plane and diverted it to Malta four years ago has been jailed by a Maltese judge.

Soko Moussa Shaha Ali pleaded guilty and was jailed for 25 years on Wednesday.

His co-accused partner, Ali Ahmed Saleh, is like him from the southern Libyan city of Sabha, but is still awaiting trial and has denied involvement.

The Afriqiyah Airlines Airbus 320 was on an internal flight to Tripoli when it was hijacked on December 23, 2016 by the men, supporters of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

They threatened to blow up the plane unless their demands were met, but the Maltese government refused to negotiate before the 109 passengers on board were released.

The hijackers, one of them flying the all-green former Libyan flag, surrendered after four hours without ever making their demands clear. Their weapons turned out to be fake.

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera said that although no one was injured, the court had to show that it took such acts very seriously.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Leave the ferret home: US airlines get tough on in-flight animals

Starting in 30 days, the new rule will mean only service dogs are allowed on planes, not emotional support animals [File: Julio Cortez/AP Photo]

Boeing 737 MAX returns to the skies with journalists on board

The 737 MAX's smooth return to the skies is seen as crucial for Boeing's reputation and finances, which have been hit hard by a freeze on MAX deliveries as well as the coronavirus travel restrictions [File: Mike Siegel/Pool via Reuters]

US shortens COVID-19 quarantine in hopes of greater compliance

The United States has seen a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalisations as the colder months set in [Damian Dovarganes/The Associated Press]

Zimbabwe tightens gathering limits as COVID-19 cases rise

The government called on people in the country 'to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protective and preventive guidelines' [File: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
Most Read

Kurd vs Kurd: Fears of full-scale war rise in northern Iraq

Peshmerga forces are being redeployed to Erbil and Dohuk provinces after helping to defeat the armed group ISIL [File: Ari Jalal/Reuters]

Afghan gov’t, Taliban announce breakthrough deal in peace talks

The agreement comes after months of discussions in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in negotiations encouraged by the United States [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Trump discussed pre-emptive pardons for family: Reports

Among those President Trump reportedly asked about pardons for include his eldest children, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

‘Unwarranted’: India slams Canada PM’s remarks on farmer protests

On Tuesday, #Canada was trending on Twitter as Indians shared their views on social media in the wake of Trudeau's comments [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]