Joshua Wong jailed for 13.5 months over 2019 ‘illegal assembly’

Prominent Hong Kong activist is one of three who pleaded guilty over rally held by police station in June 2019.

A court in Hong Kong has sentenced pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong to 13.5 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly outside a police station during mass protests against the government in June last year.

Twenty-four-year-old Wong will be jailed alongside fellow activists Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam who also pleaded guilty at their last court appearance on November 23.

Chow will serve 10 months in prison while Lam will serve 7 months.

“The defendants called on protesters to besiege the headquarters and chanted slogans that undermine the police force,” Magistrate Wong Sze-lai said as she read out the sentences.

“Immediate imprisonment is the only appropriate option,” she added.

The protest took place in the district of Wanchai on June 21 last year, and saw thousands surround the police headquarters as they demonstrated against excessive force by police against protesters, as well as a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China.

All three – formerly members of the now-disbanded political group Demosisto – had been remanded in custody pending their sentencing.

It is the first time that Chow has been given a jail sentence. Wong and Lam had previously been jailed over charges related to their activism.

As he was escorted out of court, Wong shouted to his supporters: “The days ahead will be tough but we will hang in there.”

“Add oil!” the crowd shouted back.

The jailing of the trio, known for their advocacy for democracy in Hong Kong both at home and abroad, comes as Beijing tightens control over the semi-autonomous city following months of anti-government protests last year, which occasionally saw violent clashes between protesters and police.

In June, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong that critics say is aimed at cracking down on dissent.