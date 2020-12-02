Live
Israeli legislators pass draft proposal to dissolve Parliament

The vote is a significant step towards plunging Israel into its fourth national election in less than two years.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on trial for a series of corruption charges [File: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
2 Dec 2020

Israeli legislators have passed a preliminary proposal to dissolve Parliament with support from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main coalition partner in a significant step towards plunging the country into its fourth national election in less than two years.

The vote came on Wednesday just seven months after the coalition took office in a declaration of national unity to confront the coronavirus crisis.

But since then, the alliance between Netanyahu’s Likud Party and Defence Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White has been locked in never-ending infighting.

The vote gave only preliminary approval to ending the alliance and forcing new elections early next year.

The legislation is heading to a committee before coming before Parliament for final approval, perhaps as soon as next week.

Troubled alliance

In the meantime, Gantz and Netanyahu are expected to continue negotiations in a last-ditch attempt to preserve their troubled alliance.

By joining the opposition in Wednesday’s vote, Gantz’s party voiced its dissatisfaction with Netanyahu, accusing the prime minister of putting his own personal interests ahead of those of the country.

Netanyahu is on trial for a series of corruption charges, and Gantz accuses the prime minister of hindering key governmental work, including the passage of a national budget, in hopes of stalling or overturning the legal proceedings against him.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, whose Yesh Atid party voted in favour of new elections, accused the government of grossly mishandling the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout.

He said the one thing all citizens share is “the feeling that they lost control over their lives”.

Lack of budget

The government still has not yet passed a budget for 2020 – a result of the deep divisions produced by its power-sharing agreement.

The lack of budget has caused severe hardships and cutbacks for Israelis at a time when unemployment is estimated at more than 20 percent because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Israel has gone through two nationwide lockdowns since March, and officials are already warning that the rising infection rate could result in a return to strict restrictions that were only recently lifted.

If a budget for 2020 is not passed by December 23, Israeli law stipulates an automatic dissolution of Parliament and new elections.

Under the coalition deal, Netanyahu is to serve as prime minister until November 2021, with the job rotating to Gantz for 18 months after that.

The only way Netanyahu can hold on to his seat and get out of that agreement is if a budget does not pass.

