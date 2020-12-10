Live
News|Protests

Global activists slam Nigeria for crackdown on protesters

In an open letter, activists condemn the government for ‘unwarranted force against its own unarmed citizens’.

Demonstrators carry banners during a protest against alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria [File: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
Demonstrators carry banners during a protest against alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria [File: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
10 Dec 2020

Global activists and celebrities have hit out at the Nigerian government over a violent crackdown on peaceful protesters demonstrating against police brutality two months ago.

In an open letter addressed to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and made public in Lagos to coincide with International Human Rights Day on Thursday, 60 activists condemned the government for “unwarranted force against its own unarmed citizens”.

Writing under the auspices of Diaspora Rising, which calls itself an advocacy body formed to strengthen “bonds among members of the global Black family”, the activists called for the release of jailed protesters as well as the prosecution of security operatives responsible for shooting civilians in Lagos.

They also urged the government to lift a ban on public demonstrations.

Among the signatories were US activist Opal Tometi, actors Danny Glover and Kerry Washington, Swedish teenage eco-warrior Greta Thunberg, singer Alicia Keys, civil rights campaigner Angela Davis, US congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Nigerian American rapper Jidenna and Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

Tometi, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and founder of Diaspora Rising, described Nigeria’s response to the protests as “very shameful”.

“Instead of showing up alongside [the people], the government went to suppress them, went to squelch the protest, and stamp it out,” she said.

Amnesty International has said security forces shot dead at least 10 people during a protest at Lekki Toll gate, the epicentre of the demonstrations, in Lagos on October 20.

But the military has denied using live ammunition, insisting soldiers only fired in the air to disperse the crowd that had gathered in defiance of a curfew.

However, the Nigerian authorities have said more than 100 people, including 43 security officers, were killed nationwide following days of street protests.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

DR Congo parliament votes to remove speaker

DR Congo MPs celebrate as legislators remove the assembly's speaker, in the latest round of a bitter dispute between the current president and supporters of his predecessor [Arsene Mpiana/AFP]

Ethiopia: Aid agencies say four staff killed in Tigray fighting

A communications blackout and tight restrictions on access to Tigray have made it very difficult for aid agencies to confirm the whereabouts and safety of their staff [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

A year after CAA, refugees in India still waiting for citizenship

A Sikh refugee, Surbeer (right) is among some 31,313 eligible refugees in India, most of them from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have been waiting for years to get Indian citizenship [Srishti Jaswal/Al Jazeera]

EU leaders strike deal on tougher 2030 climate target

Five years after the Paris agreement, the EU wants to be a leader in the fight against global warming [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Most Read

The wealthy Nigerians buying citizenship overseas

A view of buildings in the affluent Victoria Island district of Lagos [File: Reuters]

‘Doesn’t serve Palestinians’: Israel-Morocco to normalise ties

On Thursday, Morocco became the fourth Arab country since August to strike a deal aimed at normalising relations with Israel [Photos by various sources/AFP]

Trump confident as Supreme Court considers last-ditch lawsuit

Trump has had no success with his election challenges, yet he remains confident [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

US executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals

The United States federal government executed Brandon Bernard on Thursday, a Black man from Texas who was put to death for his role in the 1999 slayings of an Iowa couple [Michael Conroy/AP]