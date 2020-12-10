Live
News|Weapons

Explainer: What the F-35 sales to UAE could mean for the region

US to go ahead with sale of $23bn in advanced fighter jets and drones to the United Arab Emirates.

By 
Alex Gatopoulos
10 Dec 2020

The United States has agreed to sell 50 advanced stealth F-35 jet fighters and 18 Reaper armed drones to the United Arab Emirates.

On Wednesday, the US Senate defeated an effort to block the sale of $23bn in advanced fighter jets and drones.

The move has the potential to change the balance of power in the region.INTERACTIVE-UAE-ISRAEL DEAL-Reaper

Source : Al Jazeera

