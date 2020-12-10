Explainer: What the F-35 sales to UAE could mean for the region

Groups raise concern about the UAE’s role in Libya, Yemen conflicts in attempt to halt $23bn in arms sales.
US to go ahead with sale of $23bn in advanced fighter jets and drones to the United Arab Emirates.
The United States has agreed to sell 50 advanced stealth F-35 jet fighters and 18 Reaper armed drones to the United Arab Emirates.
On Wednesday, the US Senate defeated an effort to block the sale of $23bn in advanced fighter jets and drones.
The move has the potential to change the balance of power in the region.INTERACTIVE-UAE-ISRAEL DEAL-Reaper