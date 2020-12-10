Live
News

Azerbaijan celebrates Nagorno-Karabakh victory, Erdogan attends

More than 3,000 soldiers took part in the military parade as Turkish president reaffirms alliance and condemns Armenia.

Presidents Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan greet people during a military parade to mark the Nagorno-Karabakh victory, in Baku, Azerbaijan, December 10, 2020 [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout Reuters]
Presidents Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan greet people during a military parade to mark the Nagorno-Karabakh victory, in Baku, Azerbaijan, December 10, 2020 [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout Reuters]
10 Dec 2020

A military parade was held on Thursday in the Azerbaijani capital in celebration of the peace deal with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the breakaway region along with surrounding areas.

The agreement took place exactly a month ago and put an end to six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. It was seen as a big victory in Azerbaijan, but prompted mass protests in Armenia, with opposition supporters demanding the country’s prime minister resign over his handling of the conflict.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there led to a ceasefire in 1994. That war left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.

More than 3,000 soldiers took part in the parade on Thursday, and dozens of military vehicles drove through Baku. A flyover of helicopters and fighter planes completed the event.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the parade. Turkey strongly backed Azerbaijan during the conflict.

Presidents Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan attend a military parade to mark the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in Baku, Azerbaijan, December 10, 2020 [Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]
A Turkish commando brigade took part in the parade in which Turkish drones were also put on display. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev thanked Turkey for its support in his speech.

“From the first hours of the war, we felt the support of Turkey,” Aliyev said. “This is an example of our unity, our brotherhood.” The Azerbaijani president said the country was able to “restore historical justice” and blamed Armenia for starting the fighting.

Erdogan in his speech also took aim at Armenia and expressed hope the country would “take lessons” from the defeat and take steps that would pave the way for a new era in the region.

“We hope that Armenian leaders will assess this carefully and take courageous steps to build a future based on peace and stability,” Erdogan said.

He reiterated Turkey’s continued support to Azerbaijan: “As long as Turkey and Azerbaijan work hand in glove, they will continue to overcome all difficulties and run from one success to the next.”

In 44 days of fighting that began in late September and left more than 5,600 people dead on both sides, mostly soldiers, the Azerbaijani army advanced deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept the peace deal. The Russia-brokered pact took effect on November 10 and ended the violence.

Thousands in Armenia have since regularly protested, demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan steps down. The country’s opposition leaders hold Pashinyan responsible for failing to negotiate an earlier end to the hostilities at terms that could have been more beneficial for Armenia. They have emphasised, however, that the opposition was not pushing for an annulment of the peace deal.

As Aliyev and Erdogan watched the parade in Baku, several thousand people in Armenia’s capital demonstrated in front of the government building, calling for Pashinyan’s resignation. Protesters tried to enter the building, hoping to meet with the prime minister, but were deterred by police. Dozens have been detained.

The Azerbaijani army’s Bayraktar TB2, a medium altitude long endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle, is displayed during a military parade to mark the Nagorno-Karabakh victory, in Baku, Azerbaijan, December 10, 2020 [Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]
Source : AP

Related

More from News

DR Congo parliament votes to remove speaker

DR Congo MPs celebrate as legislators remove the assembly's speaker, in the latest round of a bitter dispute between the current president and supporters of his predecessor [Arsene Mpiana/AFP]

Ethiopia: Aid agencies say four staff killed in Tigray fighting

A communications blackout and tight restrictions on access to Tigray have made it very difficult for aid agencies to confirm the whereabouts and safety of their staff [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

A year after CAA, refugees in India still waiting for citizenship

A Sikh refugee, Surbeer (right) is among some 31,313 eligible refugees in India, most of them from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have been waiting for years to get Indian citizenship [Srishti Jaswal/Al Jazeera]

EU leaders strike deal on tougher 2030 climate target

Five years after the Paris agreement, the EU wants to be a leader in the fight against global warming [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Most Read

The wealthy Nigerians buying citizenship overseas

A view of buildings in the affluent Victoria Island district of Lagos [File: Reuters]

‘Doesn’t serve Palestinians’: Israel-Morocco to normalise ties

On Thursday, Morocco became the fourth Arab country since August to strike a deal aimed at normalising relations with Israel [Photos by various sources/AFP]

Trump confident as Supreme Court considers last-ditch lawsuit

Trump has had no success with his election challenges, yet he remains confident [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

US executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals

The United States federal government executed Brandon Bernard on Thursday, a Black man from Texas who was put to death for his role in the 1999 slayings of an Iowa couple [Michael Conroy/AP]